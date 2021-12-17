ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, KS

Western Kansas man dies from burns after trying to save his farm during wildfire

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBNsO_0dPm4qEw00

WICHITA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has died from burns he got during the wildfires Wednesday night.

According to the Wichita County fire chief, Richard Shimanek and his wife were trying to save their home and farm near Leoti.

Fire Chief Charlie Hughes says Shimanek, 84, fell and could not get up. He was burned over 30% of his body and had a collapsed lung.

Ellis County man missing in area of Kansas wildfire

He was flown to a hospital in Denver and passed away Thursday night.

Hughes says that Shimanek’s wife was also burned but did not need hospital treatment.

The farmstead is a total loss. It includes the home, the outbuildings, equipment, and most livestock.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 6

Related
KSN News

Family gives statement following deadly Kellogg crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people died following a crash on westbound Kellogg Tuesday morning, identified as 37-year-old Brandon White of Wichita, and 60-year-old Rayburn Langston, of Wichita. It happened on westbound Kellogg between Edwards and West Street just after 9 a.m. According to the Wichita Police Department, a driver headed the wrong way on […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Burns, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Leoti, KS
County
Wichita County, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Livestock#Weather#Accident#Western Kansas#Ksnw#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

Counties affected by the ‘Four County Fire’ are accepting donations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — County officials are accepting donations for those affected by the wildfires in western Kansas last week. This includes Rooks County, Ellis County, Osborne County, and Russell County. In a press release sent out by Russell County Emergency Management (RCEM), Northern Russell County is taking donations of supplies and items in Natoma, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Preliminary hearing begins for man who allegedly killed pregnant 22 year old in fatal crash

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – The preliminary hearing for Javan Ervin is underway in Sedgwick County court. Ervin is accused of several crimes, including 1st-degree murder. Wichita police said he led officers on a chase and eventually crashed into 22-year-old Samantha Russell, killing her. Although the preliminary hearing is not over, on Thursday several people took […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

KSN News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy