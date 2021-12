Nintendo has finally revealed when the next Nintendo 64 game is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pass and it's soon. While the pricing of the Expansion Pass service was one of Nintendo's most disliked announcements (prior to YouTube removing dislike counts), fans seem excited that the classic "Paper Mario" game is coming to the service on Dec. 10. Nintendo of America tweeted the good news that "Paper Mario" will arrive on its service soon, sending fans into a frenzy. "Paper Mario" will be the first new title to appear on the Expansion Pass since it launched in early November. Nintendo had already suggested that "Paper Mario" would be coming to the service in addition to some other titles like " Banjo-Kazooie" and a leak revealed over a dozen more games were on the way, but fans didn't expect it to appear so soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 DAYS AGO