Public Safety

Woman shot by US Border Patrol agent files claim

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorneys for a Mexican woman who was shot in the head...

progresstimes.net

Former Border Patrol agent pleads guilty to drug trafficking charge

A former Border Patrol agent pleaded guilty to a federal drug trafficking charge on Friday. During a hearing Friday morning, Oberlin Cortez Peña Jr., 22, of La Joya pleaded guilty to attempting to aid and abet the possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Agents with the U.S. Department of...
shorenewsnetwork.com

Convicted murderer arrested by Border Patrol

ALPINE, Texas–Big Bend Border Patrol agents arrest five subjects from a failed smuggling event at the Highway 118 Border Patrol Checkpoint. On Wednesday morning, Dec. 15, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Alpine Border Patrol Station arrested five subjects from a failed smuggling event at the Highway 118 Border Patrol Checkpoint. All five subjects were taken to the Alpine Border Patrol station for processing. It was discovered that one of the subjects who is a citizen of Mexico, was convicted of murder and felony assault and was sentenced to 20 years.
ALPINE, TX
arizonadailyindependent.com

Border Patrol Agents Nab Previously Deported Man With Long Criminal History

A previously deported felon was apprehended by Wellton Border Patrol agents after he illegally entered the U.S. again. According to Border Patrol Chief Chris Clem, agents apprehended Rosario Lugo-Parra, a migrant with multiple felony convictions for which he served extensive prison time. Agents encountered the 62-year-old Lugo-Parra, a migrant from...
TACNA, AZ
Shore News Network

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrest wanted undocumented criminal individual

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents from the Cotulla Station arrested a wanted undocumented criminal individual near Encinal, Texas. The arrest occurred on Dec. 8, when agents apprehended a group of six undocumented individuals inside a ranch west of Encinal. One undocumented individual was identified as Bryan Pineda-Lopez, a 25-year-old Mexican national. Record checks revealed that Pineda-Lopez had an active warrant out of Mexico. Laredo Sector Foreign Operations Branch agents contacted their partners with the Government of Mexico and verified that the warrant was extraditable. Pineda-Lopez was turned over to Mexican authorities.
LAREDO, TX
kyma.com

Border Patrol agents arrest migrant for illegal re-entry

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested a migrant for multiple illegal entries and will now serve seven months in prison. 61-year-old Yadira Del Socorro Carvajal-Juarez was apprehended near Morelos Dam in July. She was previously convicted for a drug-related charge and is now being...
YUMA, AZ
cbp.gov

Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Arrest Multiple Passport Imposters

LAREDO, Texas – Several individuals traveling aboard a commercial bus were arrested at the Interstate Highway 35 checkpoint for attempting to use other people’s valid U.S. passports. The incident occurred during the early morning hours of Dec. 11, when Laredo North Station agents at the checkpoint conducted immigration...
LAREDO, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kgns.tv

Border Patrol murder cases pending trial

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The sixth amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees criminal defendants a right to a speedy trial; however, that amendment does not outline a specific deadline for criminal trials. The pandemic has delayed what might be the two most anticipated capital murder trials in the city’s history....
LAREDO, TX
Shore News Network

Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Stop Two Human Smuggling Attempts

LAREDO, Texas – Within 24 hours of each other, Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stopped two human smuggling attempts. The first incident occurred on Dec. 9, when agents assigned to the Laredo South Station responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a ranch south of Laredo, Texas. Agents discovered seven undocumented individuals from the country of Mexico.
LAREDO, TX
cbp.gov

Border Patrol Agents Seize Close to 46 Lbs. of Meth Concealed in Spare Tire

INDIO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two United States citizens accused of smuggling illegal narcotics early Monday morning. At approximately 12:00 a.m., El Centro Sector agents encountered a silver 2013 Volkswagen Passat and conducted a vehicle stop on Interstate 10, east of the Golf Center Parkway exit.
INDIO, CA
Law.com

Morgan & Morgan Excessive Force Suit Claims Border Patrol Agent Slammed Driver's Head During Arrest

This suit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Morgan & Morgan filed a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court against the United States and border control agent Hernan Marin. The complaint, filed on behalf of Cody Nash, accuses Marin of using excessive force while detaining Nash. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:21-cv-10124, Nash v. Marin et al.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AZFamily

Border Patrol in Yuma catches 'potential terrorist'

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The chief patrol agent of the Yuma sector of the U.S. Border Patrol says agents stopped a potential terrorist who came into the U.S. from Mexico. “The 21-year-old migrant from Saudi Arabia is linked to several Yemeni subjects of interest,” Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem tweeted Monday. While the agency has not released any information about the suspect, who was caught Thursday night, Clem’s Twitter post and a Facebook post by the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector included one photo of the man with his face pixelated and another of the Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps patch on his jacket. Oneida County is in New York.
YUMA, AZ
arizonadailyindependent.com

Border Patrol Agents Intercept Hearse, Nab Smugglers Of 6 Migrants

Last week, Tucson Border Patrol agents did not find what you would expect when they intercepted a hearse near the U.S. Mexico border. Observant agents the out of the ordinary vehicle near the border and arrested two United States citizen accused of transporting six undocumented individuals. On Thursday at approximately...
TUCSON, AZ
Shore News Network

Border Patrol Agents Find Unaccompanied Children

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector’s Del Rio Station discovered five unaccompanied migrant children, Dec. 22. Around 8 a.m., Border Patrol agents encountered a group of 27 migrants shortly after they illegally entered the United States near Del Rio. The group included a six-year-old child who was caring for her one-year-old cousin, and a five-year-old traveling alone. The children had handwritten notes containing phone numbers of relatives in the United States. One child had a copy of a birth certificate.
DEL RIO, TX
iheart.com

Too much PRESSURE? Video shows Border Patrol Agent LOSE CONTROL

Jaco Booyens, President of SHAREtogether and a frequent BlazeTV guest, joins Glenn to detail a horrific incident he recently witnessed first-hand at the border. The video he provides shows a Border Patrol Agent nearly run over a woman with his vehicle. The incident, Booyens predicts, is proof the agency — and those working with in — is about to CRACK under pressure thanks to the horrible instruction it receives daily from those at the top of the Biden administration…
LAW ENFORCEMENT

