Woman shot by US Border Patrol agent files claim

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The chief patrol agent of the Yuma sector of the U.S. Border Patrol says agents stopped a potential terrorist who came into the U.S. from Mexico. “The 21-year-old migrant from Saudi Arabia is linked to several Yemeni subjects of interest,” Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem tweeted Monday. While the agency has not released any information about the suspect, who was caught Thursday night, Clem’s Twitter post and a Facebook post by the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector included one photo of the man with his face pixelated and another of the Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps patch on his jacket. Oneida County is in New York.

YUMA, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO