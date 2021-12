Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Winter may not be the season you most associate with fresh produce – especially if you live in a place where wind and snow may a damper on your weekly stroll through the farmer’s market – but thinks aren’t as bleak as they may seem. The best winter fruits and vegetables are bright gems on these cold dark days. Here are some of our favorites.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO