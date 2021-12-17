ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White Invites Fans to Celebrate Her 100th Birthday with Star-Studded Movie Event

By Ally Mauch
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone's invited to Betty White's 100th birthday celebration!. The iconic actress has a movie special premiering in theaters for one day only: her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. The movie, Betty White: 100 Years Young, will feature White as well as a star-studded cast of her friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Tina...

people.com

Comments / 32

Betty Rosas
4d ago

Happy Birthday Betty! May God continue to bless you with many more blissful birthdays and lots of memories!

Reply
13
Richard Sandoval
4d ago

I remember Betty White in the 70's,the Mary Tyler Moore Show✓, she's always been a Great Actress,Happy 100 Betty 😘 your Friend Riko S

Reply
3
Rosan Hunter
4d ago

Happy Birthday Betty and many more. Thank you for being such a strong advocate for animals.

Reply(1)
5
