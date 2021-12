On December 12 KST, the solo artist took to his personal Instagram account to update fans on his most recent whereabouts, sharing photos from his recent adventures in Manhattan and writing, "Came to New York to work, and all I've done is stuff my face 😬😍 – But also, so much content coming soon – NEW ALBUM JAN 7, and tour tickets running LOWWWW."

