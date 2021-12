The State of Vermont's Department of Housing and Community Development and the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board (VHCB) will be holding a virtual public hearing to get input from Vermont residents on the proposed uses of a new funding source available to address homelessness. The State will receive $9,564,691 of HOME-ARP funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. In order to access these funds, the State is required to prepare an Allocation Plan that indicates how Vermont intends to use the funds. A draft State of Vermont HOME-ARP Allocation Plan has been prepared and is now available for review and public comment at https://vhcb.org/home-arp-funding.

VERMONT STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO