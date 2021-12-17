ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Is this lefty the most underrated HOFer?

MLB
 7 days ago

This is the time of year in baseball, because of Hall of Fame voting, that one of the national pastimes in the national pastime is measuring greatness in the game. It is why this seems as good a time as any to talk about the greatest starting pitcher in baseball history...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
True Blue LA

Freddie Freeman contract details emerge

If the Dodgers are interested in signing Freddie Freeman, the newly-minted world champ isn’t going to come cheap: he’s reportedly looking for a six-year contract worth around $180 million, according to John Heyman of MLB Network. “Doesn’t seem unreasonable to me with what he’s accomplished,” Heyman said on...
MLB
enstarz.com

Kimera Bartee Cause of Death at 49: Detroit Tigers First Base Coach Last Moments Alive Revealed

It has come to the attention of numerous fans that the first base coach of the Detroit Tigers, Kimera Bartee, passed away on Monday, December 20, at the age of 49 years old. Tigers' Executive Vice President and General Manager Al Avila confirmed the tragic news on Twitter. He posted, "All of us in the Tigers baseball family were shocked and saddened to learn that first base coach Kimera Bartee suddenly passed away on Monday at the age of 49."
MLB
FanSided

3 contracts Cubs can trade to free up room for Carlos Correa

The Chicago Cubs have been linked to Carlos Correa, so much so the free agent shortstop even admitted he’d want to play at Wrigley Field. The fit isn’t so simple, though. Correa’s contract demands are hefty, and there’s no evidence thus far the Cubs are interested in paying anywhere close to $300 million for his services, especially not during a lockout where communication between players and teams is tough to come by. Any free agent leaks were typically aged a few weeks from pre-lockout times, rather than fresh off the presses.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Clemens
Person
Willie Mays
Person
Walter Johnson
Person
Grover Cleveland Alexander
Person
Juan Marichal
Person
Joe Torre
Person
Warren Spahn
Person
Greg Maddux
Person
Grover Cleveland
Person
Nolan Ryan
Person
Steve Carlton
Person
Stan Musial
MLB

Pirates mourn passing of Kimera Bartee

The Pirates joined the baseball world in mourning the sudden passing of Kimera Bartee, who died on Monday at the age of 49. “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden passing of Kimera Bartee,” said Pirates chairman, Bob Nutting. “He was a great person, whose upbeat attitude and infectious smile would always lift the spirits of anyone who interacted with him. Our hearts go out to his family, whom he loved so much. He was much too young and will be dearly missed.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Carlos Correa made mistake turning down Detroit Tigers offer

The Detroit Tigers were perfectly positioned to sign Carlos Correa. His former manager, A.J. Hinch, was already on the bench. The Tigers were looking to come out of their rebuild and had plenty of money to spend. That was proven with their reported offer to Correa – a ten year deal worth $275 million.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: Could LA Trade for Matt Olson if They Can’t Sign Freddie Freeman?

The rumors that have linked the Los Angeles Dodgers with Freddie Freeman are very intriguing, but if we’re being honest, LA signing the 2020 MVP when the lockout ends still seems like a long shot. While the Dodgers will likely be in the mix if he decides to sign elsewhere, the Atlanta Braves are still the favorites to retain the player often referred to as this generation’s ‘Mr. Brave.’ If LA pulls off another offseason stunner by signing Freeman that would be great. But, if it doesn’t happen, the team could pivot towards a trade for A’s All-Star first baseman, Matt Olson.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Cubs’ big hangup in Carlos Correa pursuit in free agency, revealed

Star free agent Carlos Correa remains one of the most sought-after players on the open market, even while MLB free agency is stalled due to the lockout. While the shortstop has a handful of suitors in free agency, one team said to be in on the former Houston Astro is the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs were reportedly in talks with Correa over a long-term deal, however, there was one significant dispute between the two sides in their discussions. Per 670 TheScore, the snag between the Cubs and Correa has to do with the length of the contract.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hofer#Hands And Knees#Hall Of Fame#The Boston Braves
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers: What Andre Ethier Misses From His Playing Days

Since officially retiring from the game in 2018, Andre Ethier has been able to stay involved with baseball in one capacity or another. Still, he's sitting in the stands rather than in the dugout and that HAS to feel weird. Despite not being retired for that long, Ethier is already feeling nostalgic ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers break lockout silence with surprise Cody Bellinger deal

Just two days before Christmas, the Los Angeles Dodgers gave us the greatest gift of all: unreported MLB transaction news!. Not a minor-league signing. Not a coaching staff adjustment. Genuine, honest-to-goodness baseball news somehow completed prior to the MLB lockout before getting lost in the shuffle. You know, like the...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Carlos Correa’s contract demands could scare off Yankees, other bidders

Someone will show Carlos Correa the money. It just might not be the Chicago Cubs. According to 670 The Score, the Cubs could be scared off the shortstop’s contract demands. There remains mutual interest between the Cubs and free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa, according to multiple sources. ... For the Cubs, the length of Correa’s contract is going to be key in their pursuit. The Cubs understand it’s going to take a long-term commitment to land Correa and have serious interest in him, but they’d rather not go 10 years in length, sources said. “The Cubs have the money to sign Correa,” a source said. “However, the only hesitation is about the length of the deal – not the annual average value of the contract.”
MLB
FanSided

Yankees announce final 2022 coaching staff with surprise former player

Hope you like Christmas surprises, because the New York Yankees delivered you one on Tuesday evening, finally naming the additional two hitting coaches we’d long been promised following the promotion of minor-league hitting coordinator Dillon Lawson to top dog. The good news? There’s a former Yankee involved!. The...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Mets Add Former 2018 AL Rookie Of Year Candidate On Minor League Deal

Although all MLB transactions are currently frozen due to the lockout, teams can still add players on minor league contracts. And on Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Mets did just that, signing outfielder Daniel Palka to a minor league deal. Palka, 30, appeared in 154 MLB games with the Chicago White Sox from 2018-19.
MLB
FanSided

Why the St. Louis Cardinals shouldn’t sign Trevor Story

Why the St. Louis Cardinals shouldn’t sign Trevor Story: look no further than Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker, the organizations future in the infield. Early in the offseason, there was a lot of talk about the St. Louis Cardinals being a legitimate player for free-agent shortstop Trevor Story. On the surface, it made a lot of sense. There is a need at shortstop – Paul DeJong is slated to be the Opening Day starter – and signing Story to a multi-year deal could convince his friend and former teammate Nolan Arenado not to opt out of his contract after the 2022 season.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy