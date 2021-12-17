ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where does Washington go in Todd McShay's first 2022 mock NFL draft?

By Bryan Manning
 7 days ago
It’s already that time of the year. With the college football regular season now in the books, it’s time to start looking ahead to the 2022 NFL draft. That means mock drafts.

One of the more notable mock drafts belongs to Todd McShay of ESPN. This week, McShay released his first 2022 mock draft, and he has Washington picking No. 13 in the draft.

Which direction does Washington go in McShay’s mock draft?

McShay has Washington landing Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

Taylor Heinicke has surprised this season, leading Washington to playoff contention after Ryan Fitzpatrick‘s Week 1 hip injury. But make no mistake: He is not the long-term answer. Corral has a smooth release and can make things happen with his feet. Perhaps he could sit and continue developing as a pocket passer behind Heinicke in 2022 before taking over. Regardless, Washington needs to find its future under center after striking out on Dwayne Haskins in 2019.

Corral has a little bit of Taylor Heinicke in his game. No, I am not comparing the two, as Corral has a much bigger arm than Heinicke, but their games are similar. Both can run and make plays off-schedule. If Washington selected Corral, it could sit him behind Heinicke in 2022 as he learns the offense.

If somehow Washington selects Corral, it would be an outstanding move. Corral has all the makings of a franchise quarterback, even if he isn’t the biggest guy.

While Washington loves Heinicke, the team will make a big move for a quarterback in the offseason either through trade or the draft.

CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Vikings replace Kirk Cousins as three quarterbacks go in Round 1

For the first time in awhile, the top of the 2022 NFL Draft order faced a re-organization. That allowed some new scenarios throughout the round. Some teams address quarterback needs while others lay out their strategy with multiple first-round picks. Minnesota is a team facing big decisions this offseason. We explore those topics and much more in today's thought exercise.
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
