Well, it's only a few days before Christmas and some Atlantic County residents are frustrated that their leaves are STILL up against the curb. Listen folks, we've all been there. You put in all this hard work to suck up the leaves and get your yard ready for the holiday season. Unfortunately, people in Egg Harbor Township and some surrounding areas are STILL waiting for the township to come collect them. Who knows if they'll even get to your house in time for Christmas.

ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO