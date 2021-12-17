ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

CDC Backs 'Test-To-Stay' Strategy To Keep Kids In The Classroom

iheart.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo new reports published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that schools don't need to quarantine students who have been exposed to COVID-19. Instead, schools found success at mitigating the spread of the virus by testing students who were exposed and...

newsradiori.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

CDC endorses schools’ coronavirus ‘test-to-stay’ policies

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are endorsing “test-to-stay” policies that allow close contacts of students infected with the coronavirus to remain in classrooms if they test negative. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided to more firmly embrace the approach, already used my many school districts, after research of such policies in […]
EDUCATION
People

Kids Exposed to COVID-19 Can Stay in Class with In-School Testing, CDC Says

Kids who are exposed to COVID-19 can stay in class as long as they are tested in schools, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a news release on Friday. "Test-to-Stay is another valuable tool in a layered prevention strategy that includes promoting vaccination of eligible students and staff, requiring everyone age 2 and older wear a mask inside schools and facilities, keeping at least 3 feet of distance between students, screening testing, ventilation, handwashing, and staying home when sick," the news release reads.
KIDS
American Academy of Pediatrics

Test-to-stay practices can keep more children in schools, reduce loss of in-person learning: CDC

Editor’s note: For the latest news on COVID-19, visit http://bit.ly/AAPNewsCOVID19. Two studies released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) demonstrated that test-to-stay (TTS) practices used in two public school systems resulted in more students being able to remain in the classroom following school-related exposures to COVID-19.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
SFGate

Unvaccinated kids can test to stay in class safely, CDC says

Unvaccinated kids who come in contact with someone with COVID-19 can remain in classrooms, if they test negative and meet other criteria, without fueling a school outbreak, U.S. public-health officials said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published studies showing that so-called “test-to-stay” strategies, relying on at least two...
KIDS
editorials24.com

CDC introduces new ‘test to stay’ approach in schools

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19 can remain in school if they undergo testing — as three New York City schools closed in one day. The “test to stay” approach allows kids who aren’t jabbed and have been in “close...
EDUCATION
Albany Herald

'Test-to-stay' works to keep students in school safely, CDC director says

New evidence shows that a practice known as test-to-stay works to keep children in classrooms safely, even if they've been exposed to the virus that causes Covid-19, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Test-to-stay is an encouraging public health practice to keep...
EDUCATION
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Test-To-Stay’ Policy Could Keep Kids In School, CDC Says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the CDC said a school policy with testing could help kids stay in the classroom. It’s called the test-to-stay policy. It allows children who are a close contact of a case to remain in the classroom if they test negative as opposed to quarantining. Allegheny Health Network pediatrician Dr. Ned Ketyer said schools involved in the study had mandatory masking. “There have been multiple peer review studies and literature that show that’s the best ways to prevent transmission in school,” Dr. Ketyer said. According to the CDC, a school in Illinois was able to...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Classroom
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

CDC clears unvaccinated students who ‘test to stay’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that unvaccinated students exposed to the coronavirus no longer need to miss school if they repeatedly test negative for the virus in the days after, allowing them to remain in class and school activities. The new guidance, known as the “test...
EDUCATION
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

CDC recommends ‘test to stay’ strategy as an option for children following study with 90 schools in Lake County

The CDC has issued new guidance nationwide recommending the “test to stay” strategy to keep children in the classroom instead of quarantining following a case study involving 90 schools in Lake County. In August, the Lake County Health Department introduced a “test to stay” strategy, where unvaccinated students...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
hawaiinewsnow.com

Schatz urges schools to implement COVID testing to keep kids in the classroom

As Hawaii reports 707 new COVID cases, experts warn of 'exponential' spread in coming weeks. Hospitalizations are still at a manageable number, but Omicron’s spread is both rapid and alarming. Green urges other state officials to sign off on large-scale booster clinics ahead of Christmas. Updated: 3 hours ago.
EDUCATION
CBS Minnesota

What Makes The Omicron Variant So Transmissible? Should We Adjust Our Safety Habits?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If it isn’t already, state health leaders anticipate that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be the most dominant strain in Minnesota by the end of the week. Kris Ehresmann, the infectious disease director with the Minnesota Department of Public Health, said Omicron was found in about 20% of new COVID cases last week. She said it will likely be more than 50% by Christmas. The first case of Omicron was found in Minnesota on Dec. 1, meaning its spread has far outpaced the previously dominant Delta variant. The speed of its spread had us wondering: What makes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children?

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children?Yes, U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for younger children after millions of 12- to 17-year-olds already safely got the shot, the only one available for children in the country.More than 5 million children ages 5 to 11 have gotten a first dose since early November, and government safety monitoring has not uncovered any surprise problems. This age group gets kid-size doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a third of the amount used to vaccinate everyone 12 or older. The Food and Drug Administration cleared the shots based on a study showing the kid-size doses were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

Regis University Extends COVID Vaccine Requirement To Include Booster Shots

DENVER (CBS4)– Regis University is extending its COVID-19 vaccine requirement to include booster shots. Faculty, staff and students are now required to show proof of their booster by Feb. 1, 2022. (credit: CBS) They can show that proof by that date, or six months after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allow for individuals who originally received a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine to receive a booster of EITHER Pfizer or Moderna. (Photo by Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Regis released this statement, “While our campus vaccination rate is 94%, the Omicron variant is far more contagious than previous strains. Booster shots are vital to protect the community from infection, serious illness and hospitalization. We need everyone to do their part not only to protect their own health but the health of your colleagues, classmates, friends and neighbors. Vaccination is particularly vital to help relieve our healthcare professionals who are carrying the burden of consistent high hospitalization rates largely due to unvaccinated individuals contracting COVID-19.” LINK: Find A COVID-19 Vaccine, Booster Shot
COLLEGES
uillinois.edu

CDC endorses Test to Stay strategy piloted by IDPH, SHIELD Illinois

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report published today confirms that the Test to Stay program can help keep kindergarten through grade 12 (K-12) students in the classroom. As a result of the report, the CDC endorsed Test to Stay as a useful strategy to be implemented in schools.
ILLINOIS STATE
iheart.com

Washington Schools to Ease Mandatory Mask Policy in Mid January

The Washington CH City School District is announcing plans to ease its current mandatory face masking policy for students and staff. In a release on Tuesday, the Washington City Schools District announced it would transition from a mandatory face covering policy for students and staff, to an optional policy starting on Tuesday, January 18th. That means students, staff and faculty will be able to choose whether or not to wear a mask while inside district school buildings.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy