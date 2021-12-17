Weather Forecast

KINGVALE (CBS13) — As rain continued to hit the valley, some drivers were caught by surprise up in the foothills.
One family was all loaded up in a new car, ready for a new experience on their way to Idaho. Sophia Fellman and her crew from the Bay Area decided to bail on chain installation.
Chain Controls were still in place along I-80 and Highway 50 in the Sierra Thursday evening.
“This is my first time even getting chains on the car, so def going to have somebody else do it,” she said.
And they weren’t alone.
“You just don’t want to do this. No, too...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather in the Chicago area will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night. Lows will be in the mid 30s.
For Friday, areas of patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s.
A high of 52 degrees in Chicago will be 17 degrees above average for Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be mild in the 40s with patchy light rain for Christmas evening.
Christmas Day will start off with a chance for showers. The best chance for rain will be before 9 a.m. for most locations. Expect late day...
However, a looming weather system will bring colder and wetter conditions for the remainder of the day and into the night. As this storm ejects inland, rain chances will climb late tonight and peak the next day.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, this year will be a disappointment. The forecast calls for rainy weather along with mild afternoon temperatures.
Christmas Eve features sunny skies early and seasonable temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will fill in throughout the day before rain finally arrives later Friday night.
For families waiting to travel on Christmas Eve, the weather will cooperate throughout the day.
However, the later you wait to hit the roads conditions will turn unsettled as a system draws in rain later that night.
The storm looks to arrive overnight on Friday leading to wet roads through Christmas morning.
Luckily, the bulk of the rain falls overnight. Gradual clearing is likely once the storm departs as drier air begins to work back into our region.
Sorry team snow — temperatures will be too mild to see any wintry precipitation this storm will be all rain.
Christmas Day 2021 will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with unseasonably warm temperatures.
Credit: CBS3
Region-wide highs look to climb into the upper 40s and low 50s.
To finish the holiday weekend, Sunday will be bright and breezy with mild temperatures sticking around.
Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the latest forecast.
As Portlanders travel around in the rain Thursday getting last-minute holiday shopping done, all eyes are on the sky. When will it snow?. Friday (Christmas Eve), snow levels should remain above the valley floor, but forecasters are still not certain if snow is possible in the lower elevations overnight and into Saturday, Christmas Day. Areas in the valley above about 500 feet have the best chances of seeing accumulating snow at some point overnight and into Saturday.
Showers will be lighter tonight and tomorrow. However, expect heavier rain to move in again late Christmas Day. Heavy snow will continue in the mountains for the next several days. A winter storm warning will remain in effect through 4 PM Sunday, mainly for areas above 7000 ft.
NYACK (CBS13) — A series of winter storms is making mountain and foothill travel tricky, but many are determined to make it home for the holidays after COVID-19 canceled Christmas plans last year.
People are anxious to celebrate the holiday with family and friends this year, but some have already hit a few snags on the highway.
It’s a rush on the road to get home for the holidays, whether through snow or pouring rain. But for Jose Calderon, when it rains, it pours. He and his girlfriend sat in their overheated van, stuck in Nyack.
“Well it got overheated because they had...
Warm weather lovers will be getting a generous Christmas gift from Mother Nature this year! Christmas Eve Christmas Eve will be nearly 25°F above average in the afternoon after starting the day in the 50s. It will be a little difficult to break record highs tomorrow with the mid-70s for highs. Fayetteville’s record high for […]
(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Merry Christmas Eve! We are warming up ahead of Christmas with temperatures sitting in the 30s to start your Friday. Clear skies will make way for above-normal temperatures. Highs will peak in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies as winds pick up out of the south and east between 5 […]
Good morning and a very Merry Christmas to those who celebrate. We want to give you a heads up about the risk of some slippery travel conditions early today and early on Christmas morning. We have a little bit of snow moving through this morning, with the risk of freezing rain early tomorrow. Here’s a […]
