Animals

Rampaging monkeys kill 250 dogs in India in revenge massacre

By Gabrielle Fonrouge
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago

In a small Indian village, a pack of murderous monkeys have started a war with the local canines.

Around 250 dogs have been dragged to the tops of buildings and trees and dropped by a crew of raging primates that are apparently furious with the pups after they killed one of their babies, local media reported.

Locals in Maharashtra’s Beed district, about 300 miles east of Mumbai, told News 18 the monkeys have been on a quest for revenge and in the nearby Lavool village, not a single dog has survived the purge.

Villagers told the outlet the killings started about a month ago when a few dogs killed an infant monkey and since then, the moment a dog is spotted, simians are apparently snatching up the pups and dragging them somewhere high to drop them to their deaths.

In one image of the animal war, a tiny dog can be seen in the clutches of a primate near the edge of a building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FZPKq_0dPm0fv100
Monkeys in India have gone on a dog-killing spree after an infant monkey was killed by a pack of dogs.

In Lavool, which has a population of about 5,000, villagers called the forest department for help dealing with the primates but when the officials came, they weren’t able to catch a single monkey, the outlet reported.

The villagers decided to take action themselves and tried to wrangle up the beasts, but the simians then turned their sights on the local men, some of whom have been injured after falling from buildings while trying to save the dogs, the outlet said.

Nearly all of the pups in the Beed district have been killed, but the monkeys still haven’t stopped and are now targeting small children en route to school, the outlet said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Osjn4_0dPm0fv100
The monkeys have killed about 250 dogs.

AFP

Mexican mother's 'luck' finding missing son's remains

Five months after Jose Carlos Vazquez was abducted by suspected criminals, his family found his apparent remains on a hillside in northwestern Mexico on their first search attempt. Finding the remains of a loved one on the first attempt is highly unusual in Mexico, where many relatives accuse the authorities of not doing enough to help them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Mysterious mummy found in tomb in Peru with hands covering its face

A mummy, fully bound in ropes and with its hands covering its face, has been discovered in an underground tomb in Peru. Archaeologists from the National University of San Marcos found the mummy in good condition in Cajamarquilla, a significant site 15.5 miles inland from the coastal city and capital Lima, Peru.
WORLD
openculture.com

The Drugs Used by the Ancient Greeks and Romans

Many of us living in the parts of the world where marijuana has recently been legalized may regard ourselves as partaking of a highly modern pleasure. And given the ever-increasing sophistication of the growing and processing techniques that underlie what has become a formidable cannabis industry, perhaps, on some level, we are. But as intellectually avid enthusiasts of psychoactive substances won’t hesitate to tell you, their use stretches farther back in time than history itself. “For as long as there has been civilization, there have been mind-altering drugs,” writes Science‘s Andrew Lawler. But was anyone using them in the predecessors to western civilization as we know it today?
SCIENCE
