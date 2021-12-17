39-year-old Queens woman fatally shot in front of home, cops say

Dawn Peterson was found lying outside her home at Foch Boulevard and 155th Street in Jamaica. Google Maps

A 39-year-old woman was fatally shot in front of her Queens home early Friday, cops said.

Dawn Peterson was found lying on the street outside her home on Foch Boulevard near 155th Street in South Jamaica around 6:20 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to her chest and back, police said.

She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The man accused of shooting her is about 5 feet 10 and was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans, cops said.

It’s unclear whether he was known to Peterson, and police also did not have information on a motive.