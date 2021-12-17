ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

No religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine approved among armed forces despite over 12,000 requests

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

The military has not approved a single religious exemption to the COVID-19 vaccine , even as more than 12,000 service members have sought one.

Every active-duty military member must be vaccinated, now that each branch's deadline has passed, unless the person has been granted or is awaiting a response on an exemption request.

NPR SUES DEFENSE DEPARTMENT FOR DETAILS ON CIVILIAN CASUALTIES IN BAGHDADI RAID

According to data released by each branch, 1,746 soldiers, 2,751 sailors, 4,756 airmen , and 3,144 Marines have asked specifically for religious exemptions. While none have been approved thus far, many have not yet been denied either.

Last month, a group of nearly three dozen Navy sailors , the majority of whom are Navy SEALs, filed a lawsuit seeking to get their religious exemption requests approved. The SEALs and sailors involved in the suit are either Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, or Protestant.

The archbishop for military services addressed many of those concerns back in October when he encouraged Catholic service members to get the vaccine, though he also defended their religious freedom.

Archbishop Timothy Broglio said that it’s “ morally permissible ” to get the vaccine, even though the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were tested “using an abortion-derived cell line” and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “was developed, tested, and is produced, with abortion-derived cell lines,” because the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith found that receiving the vaccine “‘does not constitute formal cooperation with the abortion,’ and is therefore not sinful.”

Each of the service branches has begun issuing separations or reprimands for the military members who have refused the vaccine, though this represents a minuscule percentage of the overall force.

The Army, whose deadline was last and occurred this past Wednesday, announced that they relieved six active-duty leaders (including two battalion commanders) and issued 2,767 general officer written reprimands.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Additionally, the Marine Corps discharged 103 Marines for refusing to get the vaccine while the Air Force announced earlier this week that 27 out of the roughly 5,000 active-duty airmen and guardians who refused the vaccine were discharged for failure to obey a lawful order.

Roughly 40,000 active-duty service members violated Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s order, according to the Washington Post . The number amounts to around 3% of the total active-duty force, which is approximately 1.3 million people.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Army Times

Army reports the most racist extremism cases, Marines the most anti-government

Even before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Congress ordered the Defense Department to do a better job reporting and tracking extremist behavior among troops. The first public release of available statistics shows hundreds of investigations carried out in the first nine months of the year, according to a DoD inspector general report published Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Troops who refuse vaccine must be given an honorable discharge and will get access to veterans' benefits according to new $768B defense bill

The Senate overwhelmingly passed the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday, which contains a provision that bars the Pentagon from giving servicemembers who won't be vaccinated dishonorable discharges. That means those servicemembers will also be eligible for veterans' benefits. Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican and former Army doctor, sponsored...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Forces#Military Service#Navy Seals#Exemptions#Covid 19 Vaccine#Npr#Baghdadi Raid#Marines#Catholic#Eastern Orthodox#Protestant#The Johnson Johnson
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccine requirements for large companies reinstated by appeals court

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates for large businesses. The directives, which require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, had been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana early last month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfyi.org

Faith, medicine and COVID-19: Why do religious vaccine exemptions exist?

Many employees are turning to religious exemptions as vaccine mandates become more common in workplaces. Exemptions are federally protected under the Civil Rights Act of 1964. But what is the history of these exemptions and what are the consequences?. Imam Ahmed Alamine frequently speaks to his mosque in Indianapolis about...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Army
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Leads Amicus Brief for Service Members Seeking Religious Exemptions From President Biden’s COVID Vaccine Mandate

‘They ask this Court to protect their religious freedom from encroachment by the very government they have sworn to protect with their lives’. U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), along with 38 members of the House of Representatives led by Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), filed an amicus brief in U.S. Navy Seals v. Biden, in which 26 Navy SEALs and other Navy service members with sincere religious objections to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are challenging the administration’s vaccine mandate for the Navy. The service members argue that both the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) and the First Amendment require the federal government to allow exemptions for their sincerely held religious beliefs, especially since they are willing to take other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in lieu of vaccination and the Navy is already allowing medical exemptions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MilitaryTimes

One fully vaccinated service member has died of COVID-19 complications

Until recently, the Defense Department had been reporting that no fully vaccinated service members had died of COVID-19 complications, though two had been partially vaccinated when they contracted the novel coronavirus. Without identifying the individual, a spokesman told Military Times on Wednesday that one breakthrough case has proved fatal. “A...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

U.S. military has granted 0 religious exemptions for COVID vaccines

More than 12,000 military service members refusing the COVID-19 vaccine are seeking religious exemptions, and so far they are having zero success. That total lack of approvals is creating new tensions within the military, even as the vast majority of the armed forces have gotten vaccinated. The services, urgently trying...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Republican lawmakers fight for group of Navy SEALS who have sued the Pentagon over being denied a religious exemption for the vaccine mandate

Nearly 50 Republican lawmakers signed onto a legal brief supporting a group of Navy SEALs and other servicemembers who have sued the Pentagon over being denied a religious exemption from getting the mandated COVID-19 vaccine. Those signing on to the amicus brief included a number of headline-generating conservatives including Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy