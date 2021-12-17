ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

North-South All-Star Football Game in Mobile

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Alabama High School Athletic Association is hosting its 63rd annual North-South All-Star Football Game in Mobile Friday night.

The game will be play at the new Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus, with kickoff set to start at 7 p.m.

74 of the top rising seniors play in the game, using a North vs. South Alabama format.

On Thursday night, the USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park hosted the teams for a barbeque dinner. The players had the opportunity to tour the USS Alabama and the Mobile Azalea Trail Maids made a special appearance.

The annual game was first played in 1948 as part of a coaches’ convention that had been held at the University of Alabama, according to the Mobile Sports Authority.

