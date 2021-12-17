ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Stephen Thompson Explains Why He’s So Grateful For Muhammad Fight

By Harvey Leonard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson is set for his second fight of 2021 this weekend, and he’s glad it’s coming against a “good person” like Belal Muhammad. This time last year, Thompson was gearing up to face fellow top-10 welterweight Geoff Neal in the main event of UFC Vegas 17. In...

