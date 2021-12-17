ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: ‘Halo Infinite’ finally feels like a return to prior epics

By Gieson Cacho
Marin Independent Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter saving the galaxy yet again, what else is there to do? That’s the problem that has faced the “Halo” franchise ever since Bungie completed Master Chief’s original trilogy and Microsoft handed the reins to 343 Industries. The developer had a big pair of shoes...

