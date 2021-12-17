Review: ‘Halo Infinite’ finally feels like a return to prior epics

6 long years it took for 343 Studio’s to revert Halo back to its roots, while also trying to create something that’ll reinvigorate the franchise to new heights; my peers will be the first to tell you how much I love the Halo franchise – heck to me, 343 Studio did a fantastic job with Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians despite their issues. With Halo Infinite, it is undoubtedly their best work; paying homage to the studio that brought Halo to life while also expanding to what Halo would inevitably become – is worthy praise. However, while taking several steps forward, a lot of what made previous Halo games astounding is absent in Infinite, leaving the whole package feeling like an excellently told story wrapped by a glorified tech demo.
