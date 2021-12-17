ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS’ ‘Ghosts’ Temporarily Halts Production Due To On-Set Case Of Covid

By Denise Petski and Nellie Andreeva
 6 days ago
The CBS single-camera comedy Ghosts has temporarily shut down production due to a positive on-set Covid test, sources have confirmed to Deadline.

Details are not being released due to medical privacy issues, but we hear it was a series regular cast member who tested positive. Production was underway in Montreal on the season finale when the early shutdown occurred. Filming was halted Wednesday night, with four days left to finish the 18-episode season, we’re told. A source says production is expected to resume in January on an unspecified date.

The remake of the BBC comedy, which stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, follows a struggling young couple, Samantha, played by McIver, and Jay, played by Ambudkar, whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents.

It comes from Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios and CBS Studios.

Rebecca Wisocky, Devan Chandler Long Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco and Román Zaragoza co-star.

Ghosts was the first new CBS fall comedy to get a back order and became the number one most-watched comedy this season.

Port and Wiseman executive produce with Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Monumental Television’s Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen, as well as BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson.

Variety was first to report the production shutdown.

Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
#New Cbs#Bbc One#Cbs Studios#Covid#Lionsgate Television#Monumental Television#Bbc Studios
