ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Olivia Munn & John Mulaney ‘welcome a baby boy’ as actress secretly gives birth in LA

By Rachael Ellenbogen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bssSj_0dPlwub200

OLIVIA Munn and boyfriend John Mulaney have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

The actress, 41, secretly gave birth to their son last month, just before Thanksgiving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PhQhp_0dPlwub200
Olivia Munn and her boyfriend John Mulaney welcomed their first child last month Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JrfIc_0dPlwub200
The actress gave birth in Los Angeles on November 24 Credit: Rex Features

According to TMZ, Olivia had her and John’s baby boy on November 24 in Los Angeles.

The newborn's name has not yet been revealed

In September, John publicly announced his relationship with Olivia and the news that the two were expecting when he appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The two allegedly got together sometime in the spring of 2021.

He said: "In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia – Olivia Munn.

"And we're having a baby together… I'm going to be a dad. We're both really, really happy."

This is both of the celebrities' first child.

Back in December 2020, the comedian, 39, entered a rehab facility in Pennsylvania for 60 days for treatment for cocaine and alcohol addiction.

JOHN ENDS HIS MARRIAGE

Following his time in rehab, Page Six revealed John asked for a divorce from his wife Anna Marie Tendler in February.

He officially filed for divorce in July.

Anna - who is an artist, photographer, and writer - commented via a spokesperson and said: “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage.

"I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

After rehab, John returned to the stage with a five-day residency at Manhattan's City Winery in May, with the shows selling out.

JOHN'S BATTLE

John recently opened up about his struggles with addiction while dropping Olivia's name and mentioning the baby.

He said: "I didn't want an intervention. At that moment in time, I wanted to continue using drugs.

"Sitting here tonight, I'm so grateful to you and to everyone there for saving my life.

"You guys saved me from drugs and Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself and this early journey out of recovery. I don't have a joke for that."

The celebrity couple met long before they were romantically involved.

'SO OBSESSED'

During a 2015 interview with HuffPost Live, Olivia revealed that they first met at a wedding, where she recalled being "so obsessed," with spending time with him.

The Attack of the Show host said: “We were at a wedding together and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, do you and your fiancée want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?'

“At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, ‘So, you having fun?’ I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.”

Following their awkward first encounter, she later revealed that she tried to stay in touch with him after the wedding by sending emails but “he never emailed back.”

Olivia then joked: “I might’ve got the wrong email - probably. That’s what I tell myself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05F7Ek_0dPlwub200
Olivia showed off her baby bump in August in a plaid red top Credit: TheImageDirect.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddyxr_0dPlwub200
She and John have reportedly been together since the spring Credit: YouTube/Netflix

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

Will Forte Announces His Secret Marriage After Welcoming Baby Daughter

Surprise! Will Forte is married. The 51-year-old Saturday Night Live alum married his fiancée, Olivia Modling, on July 31 in a surprise ceremony, ET can confirm. Forte and Modling welcomed their now 10-month-old daughter, Zoe, in February. In an interview with People, Forte said the new parents actually got engaged before the COVID-19 lockdown, but were in no rush to get married.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Page Six

Morgan and Bode Miller welcome 6th child together, a baby girl

Morgan and Bode Miller’s brood is now even bigger. The couple announced on Monday via Instagram that they welcomed their sixth child together, a baby girl, on Nov. 26. “She’s here,” Morgan, 34, captioned a black-and-white photo of her Olympian husband, 44, holding their newborn daughter. According to People, Bode...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

John Mulaney’s Ex Just Responded To His Baby’s Birth In The Shadiest Way Possible

Earlier this week, news broke that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn had finally welcomed their baby into the world, and the comedian’s ex, Anna Marie Tendler, had some sly commentary for the event. While the pair married in 2014 and parted ways in 2020 following Mulaney’s struggles with substance abuse, Tendler evidently still holds some (reasonable) hard feelings towards her ex following the birth of his child, after the 39-year-old publicly revealed he never planned to have kids while married to Tendler.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Olivia Munn Gives Birth To Boyfriend John Mulaney's Child, Months After Comedian Files For Divorce From Wife Anna Marie Tendler

Olivia Munn has given birth to her first child with John Mulaney amid his messy divorce and their confusing relationship timeline. The 41-year-old actress welcomed a son with the newly-single comedian, 39, right before Thanksgiving. According to reports, Olivia gave birth in Los Angeles on November 24. Article continues below...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
John Mulaney
Popculture

'Dexter' Actress Welcomes New Baby

Dexter actress Yvonne Strahovski has announced that she recently welcomed a new baby. Taking to Instagram, Strahovski shared a black and white photo of herself holding the infant in a loving embrace. "An angel joined our world this past week," she wrote in the post's caption. "Welcome to the family my love. I love you so very much."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

John Mulaney’s Ex Anna Marie Tendler Seemingly Shades Him After His Baby’s Birth

Anna Marie Tendler’s cryptic post appeared to throw shade at ex John Mulaney just days after he welcomed a baby with Olivia Munn. John Mulaney‘s ex seemingly shaded the actor shortly after news broke that he had welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with Olivia Munn. The 41-year-old actress gave birth to a baby boy on November 24 with boyfriend John, 39, who she started dating earlier this year. The couple’s exciting news came on Dec. 17, nearly a month after the baby was born.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Celebrity News#City Winery
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter Cuddles Newborn Baby Boy Prince After Split With Fiancée Melanie Martin — Photo

Co-parenting: Aaron Carter cuddles with newborn son Prince in a new photo following his split from Melanie Martin. Daddy’s boy: Aaron Carter shared a new selfie with his son Prince, whom he welcomed with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin in November. The singer, 33, cuddles with his newborn in the photo shared on Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 2, calling him a “daddy’s boy” in the caption.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Celebrity Babies 2021: The new generation of stars!

It was definitely a great year for babies, with many of our favorite celebrities expanding their families in 2021, from happy couples welcoming their first child, Royal families celebrating the arrival of new Royal members, to many others bringing even more joy into their lives, here is a list of Hollywood’s new generation of stars!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Christina Ricci Welcomes Baby Girl, Reveals Name and First Video

Congratulations are in order for Christina Ricci! On Wednesday, she revealed that she gave birth to a baby girl. While this is Ricci's first child with her husband, Mark Hampton, she does share son Freddie with her ex, James Heerdegen, per Page Six. Ricci posted a short clip of her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Madonna Inserted Herself Into Daughter Lourdes “Lola” Leon’s Photo Shoot

Lourdes “Lola” Leon starred in a shoot for Paper magazine’s January issue. Her makeup is ’90s, her hair is ’90s, and her outfit is pretty ’90s as well. And Madonna, queen of the ’90s, was there, too. Well, not exactly. She photoshopped herself into an image from the shoot after the fact, gave it a background and a different filter, and posted it on her Instagram.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

John Travolta’s Daughter Ella, 21, Reveals She’s Going Into Music & Teases 1st Single ‘Dizzy’

Family harmony! Ella Travolta says she’s following in her father’s musical footsteps, as she prepares to drop her first single ‘Dizzy’!. Like her famous father, Ella Bleu Travolta has got some pipes! The 21-year-old daughter of John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston is ready for a singing career, as she’s about to drop her first single called Dizzy. Taking to her Instagram on December 9, Ella announced to her 556k followers that the song would debut next month. “I’m so excited to announce that my first single “Dizzy” will be released on 1/7/22! You can pre-save the song now by following the link in my bio. All my love and thank you for yours,” she wrote alongside the album art, which featured the hand-drawn image of a woman, whose animated tears cause her heart to blossom into flowers.
MUSIC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
281K+
Followers
2K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy