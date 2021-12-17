ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Farm Show National Anthem contest winners include Midstate singers

By Avery Van Etten
 6 days ago

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The winners of the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show National Anthem contest have been announced, and they include performers from Lancaster, Lebanon, and Mifflin counties. The various winners will sing live at 8 a.m. each day of the farm show as well as before some of the week’s events.

Crystal Bomgardner of Jonestown, Lebanon County will sing at 10 a.m. on Jan. 8. Greg Irvin of Denver, Lancaster County will perform on Jan. 11 at 8 a.m. Rodney Brenneman from Manheim, Lancaster County will sing at 8 a.m. on Jan. 13. And Abigail Liebegott of Lewistown, Mifflin County will perform at 8 a.m. on Jan. 15.

2022 Pa. Farm Show offering several food options, milkshake pop-ups happening in December

The top 20 finalists in the National Anthem contest were selected by judges. Then community voting on Facebook determined the winners.

“Farm Show is a time to celebrate our commonwealth, our nation and our pride in what our industry contributes to our economy and our way of life,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding in a Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture press release.

“These singers will help set a tone of unity and pride in commonwealth and country as we start each day of the 2022 PA Farm Show,” Redding added.

Other contest winners come from Armstrong, Berks, Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Huntingdon, and Indiana counties, and the overall winner was Kallie Josephine Smith of Gordon, Schuylkill County. See when they will be performing here .

In addition to viewing the performances live at the Pennsylvania Farm Show from Jan. 8-15, community members can also watch the performances streamed live on the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page .

abc27 News

Lancaster County to receive funding for traffic safety improvements, red-light enforcement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Twenty-eight safety projects across Pennsylvania are now set to be underway after receiving the necessary funding. The goal? To improve safety at signalized intersections by providing automated enforcement in locations that red-light running had been noted as an issue. Governor Tom Wolf announced that the PennDOT will distribute $12.9 million in […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg Mayor-Elect Wanda Williams announces Inaguration events

Harrisburg Mayor-Elect Wanda Williams has announced new details about two inauguration events set to take place early in the new year. The inauguration itself will take place at the Whitaker Center on Monday, Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. The Mayor's Inaugural Ball will follow on that Saturday, Jan. 8 at 5 p.m. at the Sheraton Hotel on 4650 Lindle Road in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster superintendent demands more money for school district

This article has been updated since its original publishing. LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A milestone in a long process, that could have a big impact on some Midstate schoolchildren. The question is, are children in some districts being vastly shortchanged by the Commonwealth? The School District of Lancaster (SDOL) actually promised last week they […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Pa. lawmakers applaud passing of broadband expansion bill

(WHTM) — Three Pa. lawmakers are applauding House Bill 2071 becoming an official law. Now Act 96 of 2021, the new law will establish the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority to coordinate and facilitate funds in order to bring high-speed internet service to rural and other underserved communities across the state. While the Commonwealth is expected […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

