Novo Nordisk cites supply issues in the U.S. for weight loss therapy

LV and SEA-CD40 represent the nearest growth drivers. In my last article, I analyzed the investment case of Seagen (SGEN) and noted the undervaluation of the company's core business. I think the company shares are more attractive now than at that time, as the growth drivers are approaching. The main driver, in my opinion, is the data from the first phase of trials of the SEA-CD40 drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, which is expected early next year. Another growth driver could be a victory in litigation with Daiichi (OTCPK:DSKYF). In addition to this, I note that the company has received approval for its fourth drug, and its core business is showing good growth. Let us examine these points in more detail to understand why I think the company is attractive to invest in. Let's start with the latest reports from the company.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO