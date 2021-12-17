ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novo Nordisk cites supply issues in the U.S. for weight loss therapy

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 6 days ago
Novo Nordisk (NVO -7.3%) ADRs are trading sharply lower to record the biggest intraday loss since March 2020 after the company announced supply constraints for weight loss therapy Wegovy in the U.S. The Danish...

