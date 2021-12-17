ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Scott Disick Skipped Kourtney Kardashian’s Birthday Gathering For Mason & Reign

By Jason Brow, James Vituscka
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 6 days ago

Kourtney Kardashian threw a ‘lowkey’ birthday party for Mason and Reign, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned why Scott Disick opted not to RSVP to this Christmas-themed bash.

When both Mason Disick and Reign Disick celebrated their birthdays on Tuesday, December 14, their mom, Kourtney Kardashian, went a little Christmas crazy with the decorations, creating an elf-themed rock concert (‘elf-182,’ a reference to fiancé Travis Barker’s band, blink-182). Everyone was there in the crowd – Big Bird, Wreck-It Ralph, Groot. However, one person who wasn’t at the joint-birthday party was Mason and Reign’s dad, Scott Disick. “Kourtney had a very lowkey celebration on Tuesday for Mason and Reign’s birthday,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, noting that while Scott, 38, wasn’t at this celebration, he did “spend time with the boys.”

In honor of Reign turning seven and Mason turning twelve, Scott “made sure to come over and give them their gifts, and they were super excited,” the insider tells HollywoodLife. “Scott would never miss any of his children’s birthdays, or holidays, for anything. Kourtney is being super cooperative with Scott when it comes to being able to see their children, and it is making things so much easier now that they have open communication.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVORJ_0dPlwXUR00
Scott Disick (Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

While Scott wasn’t at Kourtney’s small get-together for their boys, the Kardashians insider notes that Travis, 46, was there, along with “several members of his family and [Kourt’s] family.” Travis’s kidsLandon, Alabama, and Atiana De La Hoyahave bonded with Kourtney’s family, and it seems that they all came together for Mason and Reign’s big day. However, don’t think that Scott bailed out of any kind of bitterness issue. “It’s not that Scott refuses to be there or anything like that,” the insider says, “because they have all been together at the same time on several occasions now. It is just that it would be slightly awkward and would take away from the special time that Scott spends with the kids on their big day.”

Both Mason and Reign’s parents posted sweet tributes online in honor of their respective birthdays. “Happy birthday to my birthday twins five years apart,” Kourt captioned an Instagram Gallery of her boys. “I couldn’t have dreamed up anything like them for my sons. I feel so blessed and grateful for these two boys and all that they bring to my life.” Scott also posted tributes to his Instagram Story, saying there was “nothing better [than] these boys. Love you more [than] you could ever know!”

Scott will also keep it civil when it comes to Christmas time. Travis has made it clear that he will spend the holiday with Kourtney, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, whether her ex is there or not. Scott, according to the source, “will absolutely be there for the holiday as well, just as he has every year.” If there are any uncomfortable feelings from seeing Kourt and Travis together, Scott will “suck it up to make this work because this isn’t a temporary situation.”

Comments / 20

Funnyuask
4d ago

why Scott skipped Kim's party khloe's party, Kris's party, Kylie's party, and so on and so on. bla bla bla

Reply
6
Saveyourself
4d ago

omg.. he is starting to look different. lol he if statgs tattooing his neck up I'm going to laugh.

Reply(2)
5
Related
HollywoodLife

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Her New Apartment As She Moves To NYC After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin just relocated to New York City and is showing off her new lease — on an apartment and on life as she moves forward from her Scott Disick breakup. In a New York state of mind! Amelia Hamlin just left the West Coast and moved to the Big Apple, putting her broken heart in a drawer (as Taylor Swift would suggest) and setting up her new apartment. The 20-year-old model took to her Instagram to share the process, tagging Roadway Moving Company and showing photos of the hard-working guys who helped her set up.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian Tattles On North & Psalm West For Touching Kim’s Xmas Decor

Dream Kardashian didn’t hesitate to give up her cousins, while Kim questioned them about why they were playing with an Elf on the Shelf. Kids getting into mischief is as much a part of the holidays as spending time with family. Dream Kardashian, 5, and her cousins Psalm, 2, and North West, 8, got into some of Kim Kardashian‘s Christmas decorations, and Dream had no qualms on blaming her cousins for getting into the decor. Kim shared her sweet, parental interrogation on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday November 1.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Twins With Travis Barker’s Daughter & Stepdaughter In Matching Puffy Jackets

Alabama Barker shared several new photos that showed Kourtney Kardashian matching with her future stepchildren in cozy black jackets. Kourtney Kardashian is ready for the winter — and she’s not dressing for the cold alone. The Poosh founder, 42, plus fiancé Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama, 15, and step-daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 22, all rocked matching black puffy jackets in an Instagram post shared by Alabama on Sunday, November 28. In the first two photos, the trio all stood next to each other while looking straight into the camera with serious faces. Kourt and the girls looked so stylish in their black jackets, and they each also wore black pants to add to their look.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Life and Style Weekly

Feeling Merry! Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance in Now-Deleted Family Christmas Video With Kourtney

’Tis the season! Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance in a family Christmas video with sister Kourtney Kardashian in a now-deleted clip from Kylie Jenner’s TikTok. The adorable 23-second video shared by a Kardashian Instagram fan page on Thursday, December 9, showed Kourtney, 42, dressed in turquoise sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept things festive while wearing reindeer antlers as she held a pony stick toy while walking around what appeared to be 24-year-old Kylie’s home.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Mason Disick
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
The Independent

Katherine Ryan says she’s ‘disgusted’ by Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating rumours

Comedian Katherine Ryan has said she is “disgusted” and “agitated” by the rumours circulating around Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s apparent relationship.Ryan, who currently hosts ITV’s newest dating show, Ready to Mingle, told Metro that she was not convinced that Kardashian and Davidson aren’t playing a “trick” with their supposed romance.Speculation that Kardashian and Davidson could be dating has been mounting for weeks, after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star met the comedian on the set of Saturday Night Live in October.The pair have been spotted at an amusement park together, were pictured together at Davidson’s birthday party,...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

North West Shows Off Insane Purse Collection Amid Social Media Drama: ‘These Are My Bags’

Moved on? North West showed off her purse collection in a new TikTok video just three days after going live on the platform without permission. In the now-deleted video, North, 8, scanned over her colorful array of handbags, adding the sparkle filter to the video for some pizzazz. Of all her purses, some of the most unique included a glittering pizza and a multi-colored teddy bear with a chain strap.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Birthdays#Reign Disick#Big Bird
Us Weekly

Inside Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint’s 6th Birthday Party: Photos

Birthday bash! Kim Kardashian’s eldest son, Saint, celebrated his 6th birthday on Sunday, December 5, with an outdoor party. The 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s sister Kourtney Kardashian shared Instagram Story photos from the event, including an inflatable slide and a cake designed to look like Saint. “Name...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian Has An A+ Response After A Fan Asks If She's Pregnant With Travis Barker's Baby

Mid-October brought Kardashian fans a momentous event: the engagement of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, complete with a huge rock, a very romantic beach-set proposal, and some sexy, celebratory topless pics from Kourt herself. While the couple’s romantic relationship has, indeed, moved rather quickly, Kardashian is definitely taking no shit about their romance from anyone, and recently had an A+ response after a fan asked if she was already pregnant with Barker’s baby.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Rumor That Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott ‘Are Not A Couple’

Khloe Kardashian is defending Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship after the pair’s alleged ‘W’ magazine cover story claimed they were ‘not a couple.’. Khloe Kardashian, 37, is insisting that Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 30, are still a couple after their alleged W magazine cover story leaked online. A TikTok user, @angelesfrancoo, revealed part of the alleged copy in a video, “Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven’t been for two years.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian's Story About True Thompson Pooping in the Tub Is Hilariously Relatable for Any Parent

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Is ALL GROWN UP. Khloe Kardashian is known for keeping it real, especially when it comes to parenting!. In a recent episode of Ellen DeGeneres' digital series Mom Confessions, the 37-year-old mom and reality superstar got candid about her and her sister's different parenting styles, tips and tricks she learned from Kris Jenner and even some LOL-worthy things she had to figure out on the fly, like the time her daughter, True Thompson, pooped in the bathtub.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Life and Style Weekly

The Next Kylie Jenner? Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Reveals She’s Launching a Makeup Line

A mogul in the making? Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed she’s launching a makeup line!. “If you made a makeup line, I would literally buy every product x2,” one fan commented on a since-deleted TikTok on Tuesday, November 30. “I am, babe,” Alabama, 16, replied with several cute emojis. “Bama’s future: the [studio], a makeup line and big bands,” another fan wrote — and the teenager “liked it.”
ALABAMA STATE
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Confesses She’s A ‘Strict’ Parent & Lives By A ‘Militant’ Schedule

Khloe Kardashian believes in keeping a ‘strict’ routine for daughter True — but not all of her famous siblings are as disciplined of parents. Khloe Kardashian, 37, has a strict parenting strategy. The reality star offered a peek into how she raises daughter True Thompson, 3, during the Mom Confessions segment of the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, Nov. 30. “I have a schedule,” said Khloe, who shares True with on/off beau Tristan Thompson, 30. “I’m very militant with how I parent True. I believe that a schedule saves everything.” The star went on to knock some of her famous family’s parenting skills, saying, “Not all of my siblings are the same. I will not tell you which ones.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
115K+
Followers
12K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy