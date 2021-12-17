ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Salvation Army in serious need of volunteers

By WKBN Staff
 6 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army is heading into the final week of the Red Kettle
campaign and is looking for some extra help.

The Salvation Army says there’s still a critical need for volunteers to keep the bells ringing at local retailers.

Eastwood Mall effort aims to lower blood pressure

“The Salvation Army is asking our community for their continued support. Help us ring the bell to keep food pantries open and hot meals served to our local neighbors in need. The red kettles fund these essential programs that support hundreds of thousands of Northeast and Northwest Ohioans each year,” said Major Cindy-Lou Drummond, divisional commander of The Salvation Army of Northeast Ohio.

Drummond said volunteers are a vital piece to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign and that even two hours at a Red Kettle station can help The Salvation Army provide 104 meals to local neighbors in need.

The Salvation Army now offers Apple Pay/Google Pay at the kettle stands nationwide. Donors can also give via PayPal and Venmo at the kettles by scanning the QR code.

Individuals can also donate from the comfort and safety of their homes by giving to a virtual Red Kettle at
SalvationArmyOhio.org .

To volunteer to stand at a kettle, visit SAVolunteer.org . For more information, you can call (216) 861-8185 or click here .

