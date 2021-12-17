ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Up, up and they pay: $2.6M winning bid for Superman #1 comic

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — A rare copy of a Superman #1 comic book that sold on newsstands for a dime in 1939 was purchased for $2.6 million in an auction.

The comic showing Superman leaping over tall buildings on the cover was sold Thursday night to a buyer who wishes to maintain a secret identity, according to ComicConnect.com, an online auction and consignment company.

The seller, Mark Michaelson, bought the comic in 1979 from its original owner and kept it in a temperature-controlled safe. Michaelson, now semi-retired and living in Houston, paid his way through college by buying and selling comics.

The character created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster is a pioneer of the superhero genre, and comics featuring the Man of Steel have netted super prices recently. ComicConnect announced in April that a copy of Action Comics #1, the comic that introduced Superman in 1938, sold for $3.25 million.

“Now you look at the comic books and you go ‘superheroes everywhere.’ You look back in the '30s, there was no such thing. So this was literally the first superhero,” said ComicConnect CEO Stephen Fishler.

Fishler said what really makes the copy sold this week notable is that it is very difficult to find high-quality copies of Superman #1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Houston man held on to a Superman comic for years. Then he sold it for a record $2.6 million.

For 15 years, Sara Michaelson was clueless to what her husband kept tucked away in a cardboard box. Mark Michaelson never meant to keep it a secret — he’d had the rare, Superman #1 comic book since scoring it for a few thousand dollars from a Houston oil executive in 1979. It was “a coup,” Michaelson would later joke, that came with one simple, but heartfelt, request from the book’s then-owner: “Cherish it for forty years, like I did.”
HOUSTON, TX
Shropshire Star

Rare Superman comic book fetches stellar price at auction

The 1939 comic showing Superman leaping over tall buildings was sold to an anonymous buyer. A rare copy of a Superman comic book that sold for a dime in 1939 has been purchased for 2.6 million dollars (£1.96m) in an auction. The comic showing Superman leaping over tall buildings...
COMICS
Times Union

First Edition 'Superman' Comic Set to Auction for More Than $2 Million

Look, up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's … an exorbitantly priced comic book that’s taking the collector’s world by storm!. One of the original copies of Superman #1 from 1939 is up for auction through ComicConnect and is currently seeing a high bid of just above a jaw-dropping $2 million.
COMICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
insideedition.com

Original First Superman Comic Sells for Over $2M

More expensive than a locomotive and unable to leap a tall building in a single bound, the first issue of D.C. Comics’ Superman has sold for $2.6 million at auction, the Associated Press reports. The 1939 comic book, which costed a dime when it was first published, sold Thursday...
SHOPPING
aiptcomics

DC Comics First Look: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1

The Dark Knight. The Man of Steel. They are the two finest superheroes that the world has ever known…and they’re together again in an epic new series from the legendary talents of Mark Waid and Dan Mora!. In the not-too-distant past, Superman’s powers are super-charged from a devastating...
COMICS
Den of Geek

The Best Spider-Man and Doctor Strange Team-ups in Marvel Comics History

One is your friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, a kid from Queens trying to juggle his life and his duty to help others. The other is the grand protector of our dimension, fighting mystical threats from throughout the multiverse. They may not sound like they complement each other on paper but, believe it or not, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange work really well together.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Siegel
Person
Joe Shuster
f4wonline.com

DragonKing Dark: How 'The Death of Superman' almost killed comics

We pick back up our ongoing series in the 100 darkest moments in pop culture history and in doing so, we travel back to the early 1990s. Comic books and trading cards were booming. Speculators were buying both in bulk with hopes of one day owning something valuable. But, the bubble was ready to burst when DC Comics came along with a publicity stunt that almost killed the comic book industry: The Death of Superman.
COMICS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Books#Online Auction#Comicconnect Com#The Man Of Steel#Action Comics#The Associated Press
Elle

Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
MOVIES
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Soars to Record $260M U.S. Opening, $600.8M Globally

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home spun a record-breaking web in its box office debut, grossing $260 million from 4,336 theaters to secure the second-biggest domestic opening of all time at the box office despite growing worries over the COVID-19 omicron variant. Monday’s final number of $260 million came in ahead of Sunday’s estimate of $253 million to supplant Avengers: Infinity War as the No. 2 launch ever, not adjusted for inflation. Overseas — where the new variant is even more of a concern in certain markets, and particularly in Europe — the movie also made history, grossing $340.8 million —...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
TVLine

TVLine Items: Charlie Cox's Netflix Spy Gig, American Dad! Renewed and More

Daredevil vet Charlie Cox is headed back to Netflix via the six-part spy drama Treason, also starring Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow, Magic City) and Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones), our sister site Deadline reports. The series, from writer Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies), “follows Adam Lawrence, trained and groomed by MI6, whose career seems set,” per Deadline. “But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people...
TV SERIES
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
50K+
Followers
84K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy