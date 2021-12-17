OnePlus Nord gets November 2021 security patch with OxygenOS 11.1.7.7 update

Part of OnePlus’ motto to “Never Settle” also involved the customer experience when it came to its phones’ software. By shipping with an almost vanilla version of Android, the company could ensure speedy updates and at least fewer bugs of its own making. Even some OnePlus fans, however, might argue that that hasn’t been the case for a long time, and things might actually start to get worst. The latest OxygenOS 12 release, for example, is irking many OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro owners because of numerous bugs that are partly being blamed on OPPO’s ColorOS.
