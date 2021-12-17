ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breath of the Wild 2 concepts discovered in newly uncovered Nintendo patents

By Chelsea Reed
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew content from the sequel to Breath of the Wild might not have appeared at the 2021 Game Awards (big bummer, we know), but it may have been “accidentally” discovered through several of Nintendo’s new patents. This week, Zelda fans in Europe bumped into patents with Breath of the Wild 2...

SlashGear

Sonic Frontiers targets Breath of the Wild fans with late 2022 release

As recent leaks had claimed, Sega is gearing up to release another Sonic the Hedgehog game and it’ll be called Sonic Frontiers. The name refers to the nature of the upcoming title, which will be unlike any past installment in the Sonic universe. Put simply, it sure looks like Sega is hoping to draw in Breath of the Wild fans with its next Sonic game.
Sonic Frontiers looks like Sonic meets Breath of the Wild

After a rather heavy-handed tease earlier this week, Sega has just unveiled the new Sonic the Hedgehog game at The Game Awards 2021: Sonic Frontiers. Sonic news has been sparse over the last few years. While the first ever footage of Sonic Frontiers – which was unnamed at the time – debuted at Sonic Central 2021, there wasn’t a whole lot of information we could garner from it. All we really got to see were Sonic’s iconic trainers as he sprinted through a nondescript forest.
Nintendo Fans Are Hoping For Breath of the Wild 2 Trailer at The Game Awards

Nintendo fans are hoping for a Game Awards miracle this week. It's been months since anything was revealed about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. But, some people think that the yearly showcase could play host to one of the most shocking reveals of recent years. Now, it's probably unlikely that Nintendo would see fit to debut the most anticipated Switch title for next year on a show that they don't control. Strange things occur sometimes though, and it won't stop the speculation train once it left the station. (Seriously, remember all the fervor around that last Nintendo Direct or any of the recent Smash reveals? It will be pandemonium whenever there's an announcement.) The Game Awards has a lot of other announcements on the docket, but even "mid-tier" Nintendo moments tend to get the fans talking. Could it happen? Sure, anything is possible.
Newly discovered Titanfall 2 bug lets you save a doomed ship and its designers have no idea why

A speedy Titanfall 2 player thought they found a secret trick to save a ship from destruction, but it actually turned out to be a rare yet oddly appropriate bug. Reddit user Pappa_Scorch posted a gameplay clip to the Titanfall subreddit earlier this week with some surprising findings: the clip shows that one of the militia ships which is seemingly doomed to be shot down by IMC gunners during The Ark mission doesn't have to meet its fate. They rush out and blast through the gun emplacement, eventually soaking up enough enemy fire that they drop dead - but not before seemingly preventing the other ship from receiving its finishing blow.
Hyrule Compendium: Should Trading Sequences Return in Breath of the Wild 2?

Time to trade some items and meet some minor characters! Since Link’s Awakening (1993), many Zelda games have included a trading sequence. Sometimes these span the length of an entire game, sometimes they constitute a separate side quest, but they almost always involve the swapping of bizarre items with quirky characters. Many fans consider trading sequences to be a staple element of the Zelda series, but Link’s latest and largest adventure, Breath of the Wild, lacks one. So, Zelda Dungeon’s Mases Hagopian and Gooey Fame are here to discuss this feature and whether it should make a return in the latest episode of the Hyrule Compendium!
Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Reportedly Coming Vacation 2022 to Cap a Massive Yr for Nintendo

When is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (or no matter it finally ends up being subtitled) lastly going to reach? It’s been over two years since Nintendo introduced the sequel, and so they’ve remained maddeningly obscure about when the sport may come out past a obscure 2022 launch window. May Nintendo shock us with an early 2022 launch? Or, on the opposite finish of the spectrum, may the sport slip additional into 2023? Nicely, based on a brand new trace from a longtime business insider, it appears the fact could lay someplace between these two factors.
Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is reportedly still scheduled for 2022

Unfortunately, we haven’t seen the sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild at The Game Awards 2021. There are fans who are doubting whether it will come out next year. It wouldn’t be unusual for Nintendo to not talk about a game for a long time and then release it a few months in advance. Nevertheless, Breath of the Wild 2’s abstinence is of course also disturbing.
Nintendo recap: Breath of the Wild 2 patents show off some moves and Pokémon trailer leaves us with more questions

Anyone who has patiently awaited more news for the highly anticipated Breath of the Wild 2 will be happy to know that Nintendo filed patents that give us more insight into Link's new movesets and mechanics. Additionally, a new teaser for the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus released, but instead of answering questions, it left us with a lot more. Also, this week we learned that Nintendo Switch was by far the best-selling console in 2021, but those numbers might be skewed due to console shortages. There's even more to discuss, so let's make like Link and dive in!
