MBS Morning: Strong Start, But Not Reading Much Into It

By by: Matthew Graham
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 hawkish central bank announcements on Wed/Thu have been no match for the bullish impulses at the end of...

MBS Morning: Last Real Trading Day This Week and Even That's a Stretch

If you've grown tired of hearing about holiday related illiquidity in the bond market or you otherwise are fully up to speed on its implications, you're excused. For everyone else, there's today's chart of the average spread between MBS bid and ask prices. It speaks to decreased participation typically seen in Nov/Dec. Lower participation = fewer buyers and sellers at any given price point. The net effect is that bonds have an easier time moving in response to any given input. Beyond that, even if we had decent liquidity, the market would still be waiting several weeks before sorting out the economic impacts of the omicron variant and the expected holiday surge in covid cases.
MBS Morning: Decent Start; Quiet, Holiday-Shortened Week

Despite a bit of 2-way trading, bonds are starting the day in slightly stronger territory. Pandemic concerns remain the most obvious source of inspiration for bond buyers while pandemic hope does the same for sellers. The news cycle since Friday bears this out with a raft of negative covid news pulling yields and stocks lower at first. The legislative stalemate over the Build Back Better bill played a strong supporting role. Pushing back in the other direction was news regarding the efficacy of Moderna's booster on omicron. All in all, the trading range is fairly narrow.
MBS Morning: Bond Market is Like Fezzik

If you're not familiar with Fezzik from The Princess Bride, you have more important things to do than read about what's going on in the bond market (but 98 short minutes on Hulu can fix that). For everyone else, there's this analogy: the bond market is like Fezzik. It specializes in fighting large groups! This week's group is the triumvirate of major central bank announcements (Fed, BOE, ECB) in the space of just under 20 hours. Each announcement presented itself as a bearish impulse. The net effect, by all rights, should have pushed rates higher. But an hour into the domestic session and yields are lower than they were before the fight began.
MBS Morning: Bonds Start The Day With Healthy Respect of Key Technical Floor

The week before last (the one where omicron resulted in faster-paced stock losses and bond gains) 10yr yields ran into some resistance on their journey lower. For 3 straight trading sessions, yields tried to break below 1.42%, but they were turned away each time. Now this week, the same level has turned away several breakout attempts. This morning was the latest example.
MBS RECAP: Sideways, Boring, and Slightly Stronger

GDP (q3, final) 2.3 vs 2.1 f'cast, 2.1 prev. Consumer Confidence 115.8 vs 110.8 f'cast, 111.9 prev. Existing Home Sales 6.46 vs 6.52 f'cast, 6.34 prev. Stronger at the start of the overnight session, flat in Asia, and modest selling in Europe. 10yr up less than 1bp at 1.475, and MBS down only 1 tick (0.03).
MBS RECAP: Small Scale Volatility Leaves Bonds Slightly Weaker

The day began on a modestly positive note and ended with bonds trading just slightly weaker. There was little to glean from the price action and no stand-out correlations with news or data. The only exception was a series of headlines at 5am regarding Moderna booster efficacy with respect to the omicron variant. After that, 2-way volatility at the 9:30am NYSE open was the most notable event. When stocks bottomed out and recovered some of their losses in the afternoon, bond yields followed.
MBS RECAP: Why Did Today's Fed Comments Hurt MBS?

The bond market shifted into a predictable gear for the Friday of the last full trading week of the year (next Friday closes early for Christmas). That is to say it was fairly uneventful, MBS underperformed vs the 10yr in the afternoon, and market movers punched above their weight. The most notable example followed comments from the Fed's Waller which laid bare the committee's rationale for accelerating the taper this week. This managed to surprise the front end of the yield curve to a small extent which only added to MBS underperformance vs longer-term yields.
MBS Morning: Fed Day! The Readiness is All

By the time we finally arrive at a much-anticipated Fed day, there's not much to do in the morning hours apart from the proverbial "hurry up and wait." Or if you prefer Shakespeare, "the readiness is all." So what special providence are we pondering? The first place we'll be looking is in the text of the announcement itself for a change to the pace of tapering. Immediately after that, it's the dot plot (Fed rate hike forecasts) that will have the biggest market moving potential.
MBS Morning: Waiting on Wednesday's Fed Announcement

The last 2 weeks have seen elevated volatility for the bond market. Omicron concerns took yields lower, but the gains reversed as concerns moderated. We could overanalyze the minutia or simply appreciate the fact that yields are right in the middle of a massive consolidation pattern that's been in play for most of the year. In general, it marks the intersection of trading levels that are suppressed by the pandemic and those that are mostly back to business as usual.
actionforex.com

Dollar Shrugs Strong CPI Reading, Extending Sideway Trading

The multi-decade high in US CPI reading appears to be failing trigger any move in Dollar. The greenback is staying in very tight range in general. Commodity currencies are indeed trying to regain upside momentum. Yen is set to end as the worst performing, followed by Swiss Franc and then Euro.
MarketRealist

Does Direct Deposit Hit Your Account on Christmas Eve?

Most people spend a lot during the holidays. You spend money on gifts, groceries for your holiday meals, and other expenses. So, getting paid on time is essential to replenish your funds. On Dec. 24, you might be expecting your paycheck to be deposited in your bank account, but does direct deposit hit on Christmas Eve?
investing.com

Rate Hikes Won’t Crash Strong U.S. Economy

If the Fed normalizes its balance sheet and markets freak out, it will be a bridge too far. But interest rate hikes won’t crash a strong US economy. With Fed officials increasingly hawked up, the narrative shifted from a tapering of asset purchases to potential interest rate hikes. And now, with whispers of the Fed plotting to normalize its balance sheet, questions have arisen over the potential impact on the PMs.
