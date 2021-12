Brian Kendrick will have his first match in over a year on next week's WWE NXT. After last week's angle where Harland threw Kendrick down a flight of stairs, Harland and Joe Gacy cut a promo this week sating that Kendrick owed Harland an apology and only had himself to blame for the attack. Kendrick responded and said that if Harland wants his apology, he can get it from him in the ring next week. During the show's main event, it was clarified that it would be in a match. Kendrick's last bout happened on the October 28, 2020 205 Live, where he teamed with Mansoor to defeat Ever-Rise.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO