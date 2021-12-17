ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Original ROH Storyline And Final Battle Plans For Jay Lethal Revealed

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginal plans for the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view had Jay Lethal going one-on-one with Vincent. There were also plans for Lethal to join The Righteous. Lethal had been feuding with The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman, Dutch, Vita VonStarr) on ROH TV and the next chapter in that feud was going to be...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
firstsportz.com

How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
RELATIONSHIPS
Miami Herald

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Maryland Daily Record

Shawn Michaels Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Randy Hickenbottom, Scott Hickenbottom, Shari Hickenbottom. Wife/Spouse Name: Rebecca Curci Hickenbottom (m. 1999), Theresa Lynn Wood (m. 1988–1994) Profession: Professional Wrestler, Actor, Television Presenter. Net Worth: $18 Million. Last Updated: December 2021. Shawn Michaels is a former professional wrestler and television presenter who is regarded as one of the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Gresham
Person
Jay Lethal
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Another Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut

Welcome to the team. We are in the middle of the first real promotional war on a national level in over twenty years. That has made weekly wrestling shows a heck of a lot more interesting as fans have been able to wonder who they are going to be able to see come in next on either show. That was the case again this week, as a somewhat expected debut took place.
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: Shocking changes for Doudrop

In recent months, we've seen former NXT UK athlete, Piper Niven, be moved to the red roster of Monday Night Raw, with the athlete joining Eva Marie, with the latter supposed to mentor the Scottish girl, who should have grown up in front of WWE cameras thanks to her proximity to the company's stunning redhead.
WWE
Wrestling World

Could The Rock buy WWE?

The Rock wrote memorable pages of WWE history, becoming one of the most celebrated superstars of all time. Johnson has taken home a whopping 19 titles over the course of his career, including ten world titles. He has also won the Intercontinental Championship twice and the WWF Tag Team Championship five times.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Dutch#Roh Tv#The Full Gear#Shining Wizards#Final Battle
The Independent

Tommy Fury reveals ‘upsetting’ reaction to watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury has labelled Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley as a “terrible fight” and admits it was a “very upsetting” watch.Fury, 7-0, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury but missed out on a career-high payday with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after suffering a bacterial chest infection and broken rib in training in the build-up to the fight.Paul swiftly replaced Fury with Woodley in a rematch and quickly improved on his performance from the first fight, a points decision victory, inflicting a devastating stoppage in the sixth round on the former UFC champion.And Fury told...
COMBAT SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Michael Bisping refutes ‘ridiculous’ claim that Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley was fixed: ‘The kid can bang, simple as that’

This past weekend, Jake Paul put a stamp on 2021 by knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch, but as with all things Paul, the outcome was not without controversy. After a horrible first five rounds, Paul leveled Woodley with a right hook in the sixth round, face-planting “The Chosen One” and ending the fight; however, given how bad the bout was before then, a vocal minority popped up to declare that the bout was rigged and that Woodley took a dive. Similar proclamations were made the last time Paul and Woodley fought, with many fans saying Woodley refusing to pursue Paul after hurting him in the bout was a sign of a predetermined outcome (as opposed to par for the course for Woodley), but fortunately, this time we have UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping to refute these sort of absurd arguments.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Returning To AEW Dark Tonight, 13 Matches Announced

13 matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. Tonight’s show will feature Brandi Rhodes‘ second match since returning to the ring earlier this month. She will face Robyn Renegade. The tag team division will be represented with The Gunn Club vs. Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson, and Eddie Kingston will represent for the men’s division as he goes up against indie veteran and former WWE Superstar Colin Delaney. Delaney made his AEW debut back in February 2020, teaming with Shawn Spears for a loss to The Best Friends on Dark. He then teamed with Cheech on Elevation for a loss to The Acclaimed in October of this year.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
worldboxingnews.net

Frank Bruno sides with Lennox Lewis in Tyson Fury heavyweight debate

A recent debate regarding the greatest British heavyweight ever pitted Lennox Lewis and Tyson Fury in the same bracket. But former Lewis opponent Frank Bruno has sided with the man who stopped him in a 1993 WBC heavyweight title clash. In the fight, Lewis was not a massive favorite to...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Tyron Woodley draws two-month suspension following Jake Paul KO in Tampa

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was suspended 60 days by Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, according to MMA Junkie, after getting flattened by social media sensation Jake Paul in the sixth round of their cruiserweight rematch last weekend in Tampa. Watch the replay of Paul’s violent knockout...
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Reportedly Planning A Full-Time Comeback

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Mike Mondo (fka Mikey of The Spirit Squad) is preparing for a full-time return to the squared circle. Aside from the occasional indie appearance, Mondo has not performed regularly since 2019, but word now is that he is planning to get back into the full-time pro wrestling mix. PWInsider reports that Mondo is working towards a full comeback in 2022.
WWE
The Independent

Tommy Fury confirms Tyson Fury didn’t cause injury while training him for Jake Paul fight

Tommy Fury has said his half-brother Tyson did not cause the injury that led the former Love Island contestant to withdraw from his fight with Jake Paul.Fury, 22, was set to face the YouTuber on 18 December but pulled out of the bout a week-and-a-half before it took place, citing a broken rib and chest infection.Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley stepped in to fight Paul, 24, for the second time in four months. Paul beat the 39-year-old again, following his August points victory over his fellow American with a vicious knockout last weekend.Some speculated that Fury’s rib injury was...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul says his relationship with Tyron Woodley doesn’t end with recent rematch: “I think it would be funny to do a Buddy-Cop movie together”

Jake Paul has no intentions of ending his relationship with Tyron Woodley following their recent rematch in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) and Woodley (0-2) squared off for a second time on Saturday night, this after their first encounter had ended in a controversial split-decision. The rematch left no controversy as...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Has A Challenge For Jake Paul

Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley over the weekend, and it was yet another example of Paul defeating competition that isn't experienced in boxing. While Paul has a couple of years of experience under his belt, his opponents virtually have none. Sure, they are fighters with a lot of professional years under their belts, however, they simply do not possess the sheer boxing skill required to actually put on a competitive fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Baron Corbin Says He Received Death Threats Following WWE Angle

On the latest episode of the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin, Baron Corbin joined the show to talk about his role as one of the most hated wrestlers in the WWE since he joined the main roster in 2012. Corbin mentioned that he once received death threats from fans when he hit Becky Lynch with his “End Of Days” finisher at Extreme Rules 2019 and explains why you have to have thick skin to be a professional wrestler.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy