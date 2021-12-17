What's the best diner in New Hampshire?

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials urged New Hampshire residents to stay off the roads if possible as the state was expecting to see up to half a foot of snow on Saturday. State officials said they treated roadways Friday in anticipation of the storm, but snow and freezing rain are expected throughout the evening.
The U.S. has reported more than 49.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 16. There have been more than 794,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
Christmas is fast approaching. Small towns across Iowa have shimmied on their ugly sweaters, hung lights, and put up their trees. There's something ~magical~ about Christmas in tiny towns. The big cities can't be left out, even if the rest of the country considers this suburb of Des Moines a...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An unusual family tradition just won't end. Two brothers have been re-gifting candy to each other for more than three decades. It started in 1987. Ryan Wasson got some Life Savers for his brother as a joke for Christmas knowing his brother, Eric, didn't like them.
The New Hampshire Ice Castles have returned for another awe-inspiring season in North Woodstock and this year the illuminated ice is more romantic than ever. If you happen to be planning a proposal this winter, then you need to see the Arctic Alcove at this season's ice castles. It is a private nook inside all the ice complete with seating and a fire pit for special occasions and super romantic proposals.
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials confirm the state’s first detection of the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. The variant was detected in Massachusetts a little over a week ago. New Hampshire officials say the adult person from Cheshire County recently traveled out of state and...
A lesson in how to keep happy employees could be to send them on vacation. All during the post-pandemic re-opening, we have been hearing stories about restaurants not being able to keep open due to staffing shortages. I have even seen a sign in one restaurant that said, “Closed due to staff shortage.” Restaurant owners and even the big chains have been complaining about keeping employees, but one restaurant has remained fully staffed throughout the pandemic and post-pandemic reopening. I think I know the secret. They pay to send their employees on vacations together.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Eight more people have died of COVID-19 in New Hampshire as active cases and hospitalizations fell Friday. State health officials said one person who died was younger than 60 while the seven others were age 60 or older. There have been 1,836 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in New Hampshire since the pandemic began.
My wife and I are trying to help our son and daughter-in-law. They are both 29-years old, and they have been married for three years. They have good jobs, but the problem is they ask for money on a regular basis. Helping them out hasn’t been a strain, because we’re in good shape financially, but we have started encouraging them to live on a monthly budget. They always say they will try, but it never seems to happen. At this point, it feels like we may be enabling them instead of helping. How can we make sure we are doing the best thing?
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – More than 700,000 free at-home rapid COVID tests are now available for New Hampshire residents.
Gov. Chris Sununu said 180,000 new households will be able to order the tests as of Thursday. The last time the state offered free tests, they were quickly gone due to “overwhelming response.”
To order a test, click here or visit the New Hampshire COVID-19 page, and click “Free At Home Rapid Test.”
New Hampshire has been dealing with a surge in cases. Earlier this month, the state hit 10,000 cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
USA Today did an article highlighting the best roadside attractions in each state. Road trips are becoming popular since the pandemic is preventing air travel for many people. It's good to know the must see spot that each state has to offer. I think that we have so many great attractions in New Hampshire that it was probably difficult to narrow it down to one. You had your work cut out for you, USA Today!
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Light snow and wintry mix has led schools and institutions across New Hampshire to either close or delay their opening time Wednesday morning. As of 6:45 a.m., more than 300 closings or delays were reported. See the latest list by visiting this link. The latest forecast...
Decked out with a dazzling array of Christmas garlands, wreathes and ribbons, Grill 23 & Bar in Boston is ranked by OpenTable as one of the 10 “most festively decorated restaurants” in the United States and Canada. “Atmosphere can be everything,” says OneTable, a restaurant reservation service that...
COVID infections are surging in much of the country, especially in parts of New England. And New Hampshire is at the epicenter. More than half of patients who show up in the emergency room at Monadnock Community Hospital in southwest New Hampshire are testing positive. And doctors are having a tough time finding beds for all the patients who need more specialized care.
Need a nostalgia trip? You won't need a time machine to do so. Leave the Delorean at home because you can use your regular vehicle to get there. In a recent story shared by Redbook titled 30 Nostalgic Photos of Main Street in Towns Across America, they look at some of the best little towns in the US.
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday the first child to have died from complications related to COVID-19 back in September. According to officials, the child’s death occurred in a different state. The person who died was under 12 years of...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Another round of at-home COVID-19 test kits are now available for New Hampshire residents. The rapid test kits can be ordered through a link on the state’s COVID-19 website, NH.gov/covid19. You can also order at-home PCR test kits through the website. The rapid test kits...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Carlo’s Pizza Plainfield, it’s all about the ingredients. “We make everything from scratch,” said owner Gino Stabile. ‘We make the flour, the dough we make from scratch, we make the sauce, the cheese comes big blocks, and we cut it fresh, we shred it.”
First it was the bored Woodbury County Board of Supervisors allowing some Ghostbusters to go through the old county jail to look for evil spirits. Now, the City Council is digging deep to fill-up some of the vacant office space downtown by allowing a Cat's Cafe to open. Talk about a Cat's Cradle. What's next, a Doggie Diner? -- William F. Burrows, Sioux City.
