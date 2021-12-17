ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Kentucky-UNC matchup set in COVID-19 schedule shuffle

By The Associated Press
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c5uGJ_0dPluIQM00
Alabama St UCLA Basketball An empty Pauley Pavilion is seen before an NCAA college basketball game between UCLA and Alabama State Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. The game will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (Marcio Jose Sanchez)

No. 21 Kentucky will now face North Carolina on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas after each of their opponents had to drop out due to COVID-19 issues.

The teams announced the matchup Friday after fourth-ranked UCLA canceled its game against UNC. The Bruins have paused team-related activities, and the status of their future games is undetermined. They had previously called off a home game against Alabama State scheduled for earlier this week.

The other game that was part of the Vegas event, a matchup between No. 15 Ohio State and No. 21 Kentucky, was canceled Thursday because of positive COVID-19 results within the Buckeyes program.

Second-ranked Duke has now had two scheduled games for Saturday fall through for the same reasons. The Blue Devils announced Friday that their home game against Loyola Maryland has been canceled due to positive tests within the Greyhounds program.

The schools put that game together after Duke's original opponent, Cleveland State, had to cancel due to COVID-19 protocols. Duke says it is again trying to find a replacement game, this time for a next-day turnaround.

Syracuse also announced it is canceling its next two games due to COVID-19 protocols. The school will determine whether Saturday's scheduled game against Lehigh and next Tuesday's scheduled game against Cornell can be made up later.

“Our top priority is safeguarding the health and well-being of our student-athletes, athletics staff, fans and the campus and Central New York communities,” Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said. “While it is disappointing to have to postpone any athletic event, this is the right decision given the increasingly difficult public health landscape.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Rutgers to replace Texas A&M in Gator Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Rutgers will replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest after an NCAA committee decided Thursday to adhere to an existing policy for making teams with 5-7 records bowl eligible. The NCAA football oversight committee also announced that any bowl can be moved to as late as Jan....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Health
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Health
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Jags' Armstead nears 'endgame' after COVID scare, year away

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Ryquell Armstead drew motivation from everyone around him while dealing with a COVID-ravaged season in 2020. The possibility of facing one question from his young son may have been the most powerful:. Why are you not playing football?. “Being able to never tell...
NFL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

NBA-leading Suns win 5th straight, beating Thunder 113-101

PHOENIX — (AP) — Cam Johnson played some of the best basketball of his three-year career when All-Star teammate Devin Booker was out with a hamstring injury. Now Booker's back, Johnson's still pouring in the points, and it has made the NBA-leading Suns even more dangerous. “It's just...
NBA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Spurs rout depleted Lakers 138-110 in last Staples game

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 30 points while making all 11 of his shots, and the San Antonio Spurs routed the slumping Los Angeles Lakers 138-110 on Thursday night in the final event at Staples Center under the 22-year-old arena's original name. Derrick...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Cbs Sports Classic#Covid#Athletics#The Cbs Sports Classic#Buckeyes#The Blue Devils#Loyola Maryland#Cleveland State#Syracuse#Cornell#Ap
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Titans rally from 10 down at half, edge 49ers 20-17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Coach Mike Vrabel heard that his banged-up Tennessee Titans were being written off after the left side of their offensive line was ruled out a day before hosting the streaking San Francisco 49ers. Then they lost their backup left tackle to a positive...
NFL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Browns' C Tretter, Saints QBs test positive for COVID-19

Both Saints veteran quarterbacks, Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, Minnesota star running back Dalvin Cook and Cleveland center JC Tretter, the NFL Players Association president, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. But Washington is getting back quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Hill and Siemian were among nine players for New Orleans placed...
NFL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

NFL medical officer: Asymptomatic people not spreading COVID

NEW YORK — (AP) — The NFL's chief medical officer says asymptomatic players are not spreading COVID-19 based on his observations during this season. Dr. Allen Sills appeared on the NFL Network on Thursday and said the league hasn't “seen this phenomenon that people have discussed, which is asymptomatic people in the facility spreading the virus to others.”
NFL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
82K+
Followers
79K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy