ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

F.’em powerful FM synthesizer by Tracktion on sale at 50% OFF

rekkerd.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlugin Boutique has launched a sale Tracktion’s F.’em versatile 11-operator FM synthesizer instrument for Windows and Mac. F.’em is one of the most powerful FM Synthesizers ever made, taking advantage of modern CPU resources to process its freely configurable 11 operator matrix. It’s a hybrid quad-timbral...

rekkerd.org

Comments / 0

Related
rekkerd.org

Save 50% on RetroMod series synthesizer instruments by Tracktion

Plugin Boutique has announced a flash sale on the Tracktion RetroMod series of synthesizer instruments, offering a 50% discount for the next few days only. The offer includes 7 plugins that aim to capture the soul of classic hardware synthesizers and add a contemporary twist. Each instrument is sampled meticulously...
ELECTRONICS
bedroomproducersblog.com

P511 Is A FREE Virtual Synthesizer For NI Kontakt

Yarra Audio releases P511, a FREE emulation of the 5U modular synth instrument for Native Instruments Kontakt. With Eurorack modules (3U size), we have seen an increase in the widespread popularity of modular gear. The smaller size of Eurorack modules makes them more accessible, although building your dream synth can become a very expensive habit. Before we had Eurorack, we had 5U modules that were roughly around three and a half inches taller than Eurorack.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

UJAM introduces Usynth: Preorder 3 synthesizer instruments at 33% OFF

UJAM has announced a new series of synthesizer instruments that are designed to let you design sounds and perform with ease: Usynth. Under the hood, Usynth is a very complex synthesizer. Each instance consists of 2 individual layers per voice, with Virtual Analog, Wavetable, FM and Multisample Synthesis, Multi-mode Filter, 5-stage envelopes, LFOs, 12-way modulation matrix and much much more. But why would you care!
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

The Sound Gardxn releases Modverse for Korg modwave synthesizer

The Sound Gardxn has launched a new sound pack for the modwave wavetable synthesizer instrument by Korg. Modverse includes 75 dual layer performances and 150 individual program layers, allowing you to create a total combination of 11,725 new presets. 12 wavetables created with the Noise Engineering Manis Iteritas and Ruina...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synthesizers#Tracktion#Plugin Boutique#Mac#Va#Au#Aax
rekkerd.org

Statement Lead synthesizer by Softube on sale for $49 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive sale on the Statement Lead software synthesizer by Softube, offering a 50% discount for a limited time. The synth is designed for contemporary lead sounds, featuring phenomenal sound quality and analog feel from careful recordings of rare, expensive hardware synths and built-in Softube effects.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Hybrid Elements CORE by Master Sampling on sale at 92% OFF

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a sale on Hybrid Elements CORE, offering over 90% off on Master Sampling’s cinematic sample library for Native Instruments Kontakt for the next two weeks. Aimed at cinematic music such as action movies, cinematic trailers, underscore, and video games, the sound design library features...
VIDEO GAMES
rekkerd.org

W.A. Production 2021 Bass House Bundle: 10 packs for $20 USD!

W.A. Production has launched a new value bundle in celebration of the end of the year. The 2021 Bass House Bundle contains 10 sound packs at a 90% discount. Featuring 7 GB+ of the best Bass House & Slap House sounds, kits, presets & MIDI ever created by our label, this mega pack contains all the ingredients needed for producing your next dancefloor killer. All 100% Royaty-Free, all 100% banging.
rekkerd.org

Serum Presets Bundle: 15 sound packs on sale for $39 USD!

Plugin Boutique has announced a sale on the exclusive Serum Presets Bundle, a collection of 15 sound packs for the Serum wavetable synthesizer instrument by Xfer Records. The pack features the finest selection of professionally crafted basses, pads, leads, percussion, kicks and much more. Upgrade your Serum across a huge...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
rekkerd.org

Dirac spatial audio solution powers Cleer ALPHA noise cancelling wireless headphones

Swedish digital audio pioneer Dirac and U.S.-based performance audio company Cleer Audio have announced that the two innovators have collaborated to integrate Dirac’s patented spatial audio solution Dirac Virtuo into the Bluetooth chipset of the all-new ALPHA over-ear, active noise-cancelling headphones. By including Dirac Virtuo, Cleer ALPHA users can...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Noise Bleach: Multi-channel noise gate effect plugin by FKFX

FKFX has released a new 8-channel noise gate with internal dynamic matrix. The Noise Bleach effect plugin is designed for working on any kind of audio, like drums, guitar, bass, vocals. FKFX Noise Bleach removes extra noise or unwanted resonances efficiently, turning any busy loop to its clearest version, and...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Accentize updates Chameleon reverb effect plugin to v1.2.0

Accentize has released an update to its intelligent reverb Chameleon, an effect plugin that analyzes and imitates any reverb environment. Chameleon is an intelligent audio plugin which uses artificial neural networks to estimate and model the exact reverb content of any source recording. You can build a reverb profile in seconds and easily apply it to dry studio recordings.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

NatLife Sounds releases Electra for Apple Logic Pro X & Synthmaster 2 + X-Mass Sales

NatLife Sounds has announced the release of a new sound pack featuring 60 presets for the Synthmaster 2 synthesizer by KV331 Audio and 3 templates for Apple Logic Pro X. The first Template is full of energetic Transitions, Effects, and massive deep and razor Bass parts. It’s completed with FM‘ish Plucks and great EDM Leads. The second one is absolutely destroying bomb, with knowing such a secret of placement of sounds you can raise your music production skills to the maximum, building the most unusual modern Electro combinations. And the third Template is a pure Electro Disco-sounding demo, with lovely drum parts, and a lot of different FX‘s, Transitions, and pretty much bass parts. The Lead at the end of the track can give you an unbelievable feeling of playing it live.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Frostbite 2 spectral freezing plugin by AudioThing on sale at 50% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive promotion on the Frostbite 2 plugin by AudioThing, a spectral freezing plugin combined with a Ring Modulator and a Feedback module. With the three freezing modes (spectral, reverb, convolution), you can transform any sound into ambient textures, soundscapes, or just frozen reverbs. Frostbite can also be used for extreme sonic experiments by entirely mangling any source with extreme modulations.
TECHNOLOGY
rekkerd.org

Wide Blue Sound’s cinematic Kontakt instruments on sale at 40% OFF

Plugin Boutique has announced a sale on Wide Blue Sound, offering 40% off on its Kontakt instruments and expansion packs for a limited time. Wide Blue Sound develops revolutionary instruments for breathtaking organic and aggressive pulses, stratospheric textures and cutting-edge sound design. The sale includes Orbit, Eclipse, as well as Elysium and the recent Pandora and Rhythmic Element expansion packs.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Tone2 Audio updates Gladiator software synthesizer to v3.1

Tone2 Audio has announced an update to the Gladiator 3 synthesizer instrument for Windows and Mac. Version 3.1 adds a VST3 version and a completely new standalone version for Windows PC. The award-winning Gladiator is a popular synthesizer which is used for a large number of professional productions. It provides...
SOFTWARE
rekkerd.org

Future Audio Workshop updates SubLab to v1.1.6 + FREE Best of Bundle presets

Future Audio Workshop has announced an update to the popular SubLab software synthesizer instrument dedicated to 808-style sub-bass sounds for Hip Hop, Future Bass and Trap genres. The update brings native support for Apple Silicon Macs and the M1 Processor (the M1 installer does not include Pro Tools AAX). Additionally,...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Image-Line releases Drumful Treasure free sound pack for FLEX

Image-Line has released a new sound pack for the FLEX advanced preset-based synthesizer included in FL Studio. Drumful Treasure features a large collection of drum and percussion sounds. We are excited to announce Drumful Treasure by WiseLabs. A free FLEX pack for FL Studio owners. Getting it is as simple...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

HoRNet Valvola: Free vacuum tube amplifier emulation

HoRNet Plugins has announced the release of a free audio plugin as its Christmas gift for 2021. The HoRNet Valvola is a vacuum tube amplifier emulation for Windows and Mac. HoRNet Valvola (the Italian word for vacuum tube) it’s an emulation of the electric behavior of a vacuum tube and its surrounding circuit.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Reveal Sound updates Spire synthesizer to v1.5.5 + Christmas Sale

Reveal Sound has announced an update to the popular Spire software synthesizer instrument for Windows and Mac. Spire is a polyphonic software synthesizer that combines powerful sound engine modulation and flexible architecture, and a graphical interface provides unparalleled usability. Spire is the embodiment of the best opportunities, within software and hardware synthesizers.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy