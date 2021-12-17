ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

A Year in Review/Redistricting Commission Facing Lawsuits

 6 days ago

WSJM

Michigan Redistricting Commission To Take Final Vote On New Maps

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission holds a public meeting today in Detroit, to hear what people think about new congressional, state House and state Senate voting-district maps. The 45-day window to make comments on the proposals ends at the end of December, when the Commission will take a final...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

MI Supreme Court hears news orgs versus redistricting commission

The Michigan Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday on efforts by the state’s redistricting commission to keep a meeting with its legal counsel out of public view. The challenge was filed by news media organizations – The Detroit News, The Detroit Free Press, Bridge Michigan and the Michigan Press Association. They argue the commission is explicitly required by the state constitution to meet in public until it adopts congressional and legislative district maps.
MICHIGAN STATE
KCRA.com

California redistricting commission releases final maps for districts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission released final drafts for state and legislative maps on Monday. The maps, which have the ability to impact how people can vote, are for the state's Congressional, Senate, Assembly and Board of Equalization districts. The 14-member commission was created in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
610KONA

Political Watchdog Group Sues Washington State Redistricting Commission

(Thurston County, WA) — Washington state’s bipartisan redistricting commission is facing a lawsuit accusing it of violating the state’s Open Public Meeting Act. The group Washington Coalition for Open Government filed the lawsuit in Thurston County Superior Court. It claims the commission broke public meeting laws by holding hours-long secret negotiations before taking a down-to-the-wire vote on new maps that were not publicly displayed or debated. Though the commission did submit a plan, it missed the deadline of 11:59pm on November 15th. That sent the task on to the Washington Supreme Court. Commission members claimed the delay was due to the late release of the 2020 Census data, a shorter submission deadline, and other technical challenges. The Court then reviewed the work and accepted it –despite technically being late.
WASHINGTON STATE
Times of San Diego

California’s Independent Redistricting Commission Criticized Over Costs, Alleged Secrecy

California’s independent redistricting commission is taking a lot of heat for the congressional and legislative maps it’s drawing to beat a Dec. 27 deadline. But it’s not just the at-times confusing product that’s under the microscope. It’s also the commission’s messy process — with accusations of secrecy, complaints about public input and now questions about whether taxpayers are getting their money’s worth.
CALIFORNIA STATE
9&10 News

Michigan Supreme Court To Hear Arguments in Redistricting Lawsuit

The Michigan Supreme Court announced Monday that on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 9:30 a.m., they will hear arguments in a case against the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. The Detroit News, Detroit Free Press, Bridge Michigan, Michigan Press Association, and Lisa McGraw are suing the Redistricting Commission over a complaint...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Holland Sentinel

Mich. Supreme Court weighs transparency requirements for redistricting commission

Michigan Supreme Court justices pursued a tough line of questioning during oral arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit against the state's redistricting commission brought by the Free Press and other news media organizations alleging that the group responsible for drawing new congressional and legislative districts violated transparency requirements. At times, justices...
MICHIGAN STATE
Lassen County News

Common Cause executive director comments on redistricting commission

Last night, California’s fully independent Citizens Redistricting Commission approved new district maps for California’s next decade of elections. The final vote carried unanimous support from a Commission that is intentionally composed of 14 regular Californians with partisan balance — five Democrats, five Republicans, and four decline-to-state or other political party members. Commissioners and their staff deserve our respect and thanks for hundreds of dedicated hours of public service, often done under intense scrutiny and difficult conditions.
POLITICS
wnmufm.org

Redistricting commission releases private memos, tape of closed-door session

LANSING, MI (MPRN)— The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission Monday night released a handful of documents under state Supreme Court order. The Detroit News and other media organizations had sued following the commission’s refusal to release private memos and a recording associated with a closed-door session that took place on Oct. 27.
LANSING, MI
wirx.com

KOMO News

Lawsuit: Redistricting commission violated open-meetings law

A government transparency group has sued Washington’s redistricting commission, saying its final vote on the state’s new political maps violated the state’s Open Public Meetings Act. The Washington Coalition for Open Government filed the lawsuit Thursday, saying commissioners flouted the public meetings law by negotiating secretly for...
POLITICS

