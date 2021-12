Jayden Ferrell knows a thing or two about rhythms. It’s not just the beats of his favorite rap songs or the lyrical flow of his top show tunes. It’s the vibrations of his XBox controller and sounds of video game characters colliding during a fight. It’s the tap of his fingers on his iPhone as it reads his screen aloud to him, the bounce of his walking stick, and the patter of the buttons on his BrailleNote, which is like a laptop computer that allows him to surf the web. It’s the pace of a solid legal argument in a courtroom, and the comedic timing of the wisecracks that keep his loved ones smiling.

MIAMI, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO