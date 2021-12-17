ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Emerging treatments for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD)

fox7austin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, there is no FDA-approved treatments for dry age-related macular...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

Related
technologynetworks.com

Retinal Sign Predict Macular Degeneration Before Vision Is Lost

A new study has shown that the signs of age related macular degeneration can set in earlier than previously thought – even before patients begin to lose their sight. The findings open the door for research into earlier treatment that could help slow down the onset of the condition the most common cause of sight loss in the western world.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Analysis of cytokines in the aqueous humor during intravitreal Ranibizumab treatment of diabetic macular edema

This study aimed to analyze the concentrations of VEGF, b-FGF, TNF, interleukin (IL)-1, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, and IL-12 in the aqueous humor of patients with diabetic macular edema with and without peripheral retinal ischemia and to ascertain the changes in the levels of these molecules during treatment with ranibizumab. A therapeutic, prospective, randomized interventional study was carried out. Twenty-four eyes from 24 patients were studied and divided into 3 groups. Group 1 (9 eyes) included patients with diabetic macular edema without peripheral ischemia. Group 2 (10 eyes) included patients with diabetic macular edema with peripheral ischemia. Group 3 (5 eyes), the control group, included patients without systemic and/or eye diseases. Patients in Groups 1 and 2 received 3 intravitreal injections of 2Â mg/0.05Â ml ranibizumab at an interval of approximately 30Â days. Before administering the injections, the aqueous humor was collected. In the control group, aqueous humor was collected before facetectomy. During treatment, the median IL-6 concentration significantly increased in Group 1 but showed a slight but not significant decrease in Group 2. Interleukin 8 levels were significantly different at the end of treatment compared to the beginning in Groups 1 and 2. TNF, IL-1, IL-10, and IL-12 levels were practically unchanged in both groups. VEGF was significantly reduced at the end of the study in Groups 1 and 2. B-FGF was not detected in most of the studied patients, and in those with detectable levels, there was no significant variation. There was a significant increase in the median level of interleukin 6 in the group without ischemia and a significant decrease in VEGF in both groups. The cytokines TNF, IL-1, IL-10, and IL-12 did not show significant variation.
SCIENCE
iheart.com

DEODORANT CAUSING CANCER?! Don't Apply Deodorant Until You Read This

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall of 18 types of deodorant after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA. All 18 products being recalled are sold as aerosol sprays, the company reports.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Trial
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid?The bottom line is – you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to the Covid-19, however....
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH
SB Nation

20 Foods That Will Clean Your Arteries Naturally And Protect You From Heart Attacks

One of the main causes of strokes and heart attacks, along with stress, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diet, are clogged arteries, since they obstruct the normal blood flow. Our circulatory system is an intricate network of capillaries, blood vessels, and arteries, and these tubes carry oxygenated blood through your body, in order to fuel all our body’s functions.
FOOD & DRINKS
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

Eat More of This Popular Fruit to Heal Your Gut and Lower Your Cholesterol

Grapes are one of my favorite fruits to snack on. I pick out the perfect bite and revel in the pop of juicy taste and, sometimes, crunchy texture. I figured the fruit had some general health benefits (all fruits have to, right?) but never looked much into it. That’s why I was pleased to read this new study that found my fruit of choice can help heal your gut, which means eating grapes everyday is good for you!
NUTRITION
Woman's World

This Supplement Can Help You Drop 10 Pounds a Week Without Dieting

Wish your holiday sweater was a little less snug? Good news: Women tell us a daily dose of resveratrol — an antioxidant in wine, cocoa, and berries — allows them to drop one to two pounds every day without even dieting. “It’s actually the easiest I’ve ever lost weight,” says Fari Vatani, 67, a Florida retiree who shrunk from a size 16 to an 8 after a lifetime of failed weight-loss attempts.
DIETS
healththoroughfare.com

The WHO Warns That COVID Vaccine Booster Programs Could Prolong the Pandemic

A lot of people are optimistic about the blanket COVID vaccine booster programs, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is once again there to raise an important problem. The Government agency doesn’t criticize the vaccination boosting itself, but the fact that there’s a significant difference between how many people are getting vaccinated in some countries, compared to other parts of the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: A Strange Night-Time Symptom To Know

Vitamin B12 is a critical fuel for the body, helping the body’s nerve and blood cells stay healthy and make DNA. Night sweats can be a surprising symptom of vitamin B12 deficiency, studies have suggested. Night sweats can soak the body, pyjamas and bed clothes. They occur even without...
HEALTH
WYTV.com

Symptoms of pancreatic cancer

(WYTV)- Pancreatic cancer can be a frightening diagnosis. Compared to most other cancers, survival rates are much lower and death comes much quicker. Pancreatic cancer is the most lethal cancer in the human body. Five years after a diagnosis, only seven percent of patients are still alive. There are no...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy