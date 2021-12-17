ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redistricting in Pennsylvania likely to bring change on how Conshohocken and Plymouth are represented in Harrisburg

Cover picture for the articleThe country is currently undergoing political redistricting following the recent census. In Pennsylvania, proposed maps have been approved by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission, which is a panel consisting of four legislative leaders from both parties and a non-partisan chair appointed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. If approved, the proposed...

