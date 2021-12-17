GLP and partners establish logistics fund in China

The global rail market is on a roll and might just add some locomotion to the infrastructure sleeves within investor portfolios. Consider that the value of the global rolling stock market exceeds $50 billion, and is projected to reach about $65 billion by 2025, driven by an increase in demand for freight and passenger transportation. (Rolling stock is locomotives and other vehicles used on a railroad.) The bulk of the growth is projected to be in Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia, and can be attributed to the ongoing expansion of railway networks. However, European and North American markets are anticipated to continue expanding at a compound annual growth rate above GDP growth, driven by demand for more sustainable and energy-efficient modes of transport. Fueled by the underlying growth of the rolling stock market, the rail leasing market is anticipated to expand.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO