Walkerville under water boil order

A routine test of Oak City's water system failed a test, prompting the city to issue a boil order for residents. (Shutterstock) — Estimated read time: Less than a minute. OAK CITY, Millard County – A boil order was issued on Thursday for residents of Oak City due to a failed water test.
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City leaders say the city’s water is once again safe to drink. City Manager Allen Dinkel told 13 NEWS that KDHE rescinded the boil order Thursday morning. On Wednesday, Dinkel told 13 NEWS all water samples tested for harmful substances had returned with...
TOPEKA–The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Timken public water supply system, located in Rush County. The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system due to a power outage. Failure to maintain pressure can lead to a loss of chlorine residual levels and may result in bacterial contamination.
Customers in a portion of the Town of Leonville's water system are under a boil water advisory until further notice. Beginning at the intersection of Country Ridge Road and Highway 31 residences on the south side of Highway 31 to Old Spanish Road, including Victoria Loop and Fleur des Coteau.
Those who depend on the city of Caseville for their tap water are currently under a boil water advisory. A water main leak along Main Street in Caseville prompted the advisory on Monday morning. The affected areas include the city of Caseville, Caseville Township, the village of Pigeon, and the Sand Point area.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the Campbell County Health Department, and Campbell County Utilities & Service Authority (CCUSA) are advising residents to use bottled water or boiled tap water for drinking and cooking as a safety precaution. The notice is a necessary precautionary...
KIMBOLTON, Ohio – A boil order has been issued until further notice. According, to The Guernsey County Water Department, the boil order is in effect for customers on Leper Rd., Liberty School Rd., Angus Rd., 8th St. Road, as well as the village of Kimbolton. AVC News will keep...
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A boil water advisory has been issued by the Dorchester County Water and Sewer Department for some in Ridgeville on Tuesday,. According to officials, the advisory is in place until further notice for 192 Powerhouse Road. County leaders said a water line break prompted the...
Many of the current water systems in parts of the West Virginia coalfields were installed in the early 1900s by coal companies. When coal operators, people and jobs left the area, remnants like some beautiful buildings, coal tipples and water systems were left behind. The crumbling infrastructure that followed was not reliable, which meant living without consistent, clean tap water for many coalfield communities.
Daviess County Rural Water has cancelled the Boil Order that was put in place last Wednesday, December 15th. The order was for customers on Pine Tree Road, Pine View Drive, and North Craney Road. If you have any questions, call Daviess County Rural Water at (812)-254-4526.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Little River water supply system located in Rice County. This advisory is not related to Covid-19. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. If your tap water appears dirty, flush...
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for all utility customers within the town of Mangonia Park. The notice comes after a water main break by a developer or contractor, officials said. All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice brushing teeth, or washing dishes should be boiled. As...
