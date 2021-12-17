ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocker Rod Stewart, son resolve Florida hotel assault case

By CURT ANDERSON
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock icon Rod Stewart and his son have pleaded guilty to battery in an assault case stemming from a New Year's Eve 2019 altercation with a security guard at an exclusive Florida hotel. Court records released Friday show that the singer and his son Sean Stewart entered guilty pleas...

