Toronto Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza placed in COVID-19 protocol after suspension reduced to four games

By Greg Wyshynski
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNHL commissioner Gary Bettman has reduced the suspension of Toronto Maple Leafs center Jason Spezza from six games to four for kneeing the head of Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk on Dec. 5. Spezza had been suspended for six games by the Department of Player Safety, which had called...

Maple Leafs add Morgan Rielly, one staff member to COVID-19 protocols

TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Thursday that defenceman Morgan Rielly and a staff member have entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The Maple Leafs now have a total of 12 players -- including captain John Tavares and goaltender Jack Campbell -- in isolation along with head coach Sheldon Keefe, two assistants, and four other members of the organization.
More than Half of Maple Leafs Roster Is Under NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

The entire NHL has been hit hard by COVID-19. However, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit even harder. The question remains whether, after Christmas and the break the teams are taking, more Maple Leafs’ games will need to be postponed. Really, when Maple Leafs’ fans assess the situation, how can the league not be headed in that direction?
The Toronto Maple Leafs Postponed Game Update and Recap

Covid-19 and all it’s variants have been making life miserable for a lot of us since March, 2020. This season looked like it would be a normal one for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the rest of the NHL. That is until Covid-19 started to tear it’s way through the NHL one team at a time.
Bruins Prospects: How draft picks are playing in juniors

This offseason, I previewed the six Bruins draft picks playing juniors in North America. Three are playing major juniors in Canada while three are playing Tier I juniors in the United States. Fabian Lysell. Arguably the top prospect in the Bruins organization, Lysell has been ripping it up in the...
NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
Are Bruins Tough Enough? Cam Neely Offers His Thoughts

The Boston Bruins found plenty of success in the era of the “Big, Bad Bruins.” And while those days are long over — if for no other reason than how much the game has changed through the years — it can’t keep some from asking if the B’s are too often pushed around.
NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
