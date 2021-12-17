Craft and Movie at Oxford’s Public Library

Tanner Harmon has been a part of the Boy Scouts since first grade. His Mother, Miranda Harmon-Sparks, said “I am super thankful that this day has come to fruition for Tanner Harmon . He told me that this, obtaining his Eagle Scout, was his goal when he was in the 1st grade. Has it been easy, no. Has it been fun all the time, also, no. Has it been a learning experience for everyone involved and made him and everyone else better people, most definitely. I am so proud of his achievements and setting this goal for himself and sticking to it. He now sees the end result and is proud to be in the elite 2% group of individuals who have obtained their Eagle. I am thankful for the amazing leadership that he has had since the beginning and still has.”

OXFORD, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO