Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo football video highlights, final score in Bahamas Bowl 2021

The Toledo and Middle Tennessee State football teams meet in the 2021 Bahamas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 17.

MTSU defeated Toledo 31-24.

Toledo ended the season 7-6 overall. MTSU improved to 7-6 overall.

Check out the top plays from the game.

MTSU's Nick Vattiato touchdown pass to Jarrin Pierce

MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Jarrin Pierce with 6:24 left in the fourth quarter. Pierce's touchdown put MTSU up 28-17 vs. Toledo.

MTSU's Mike DiLiello touchdown run

MTSU quarterback Mike DiLiello ran 17 yards for a touchdown with 14:54 left in the fourth quarter. DiLielo's touchdown put MTSU up 21-17 vs. Toledo.

MTSU's Frank Peasant touchdown run

MTSU running back Frank Peasant ran 1 yard for a touchdown with 8:58 left in the second quarter. Peasant's touchdown tied the game 14-14.

MTSU's Jarrin Pierce one-handed catch

On a pass from MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato , MTSU receiver Jarrin Pierce made a one-handed catch at the Toledo 16-yard line for a 23-yard gain with 10:14 left in the second quarter.

Toledo's Dequan Finn touchdown pass to Matt Landers

Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn threw a 90-yard touchdown pass to Matt Landers with 11:11 left in the second quarter. Landers' touchdown put Toledo up 14-7 vs. MTSU.

Toledo's Dequan Finn touchdown run

Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn ran 40 yards for a touchdown with 13:52 left in the second quarter. Finn's touchdown tied the game 7-7 with MTSU.

MTSU's Nick Vattiato touchdown pass to Yusuf Ali

MTSU quarterback Nicholas Vattiato threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Yusuf Ali with 1:30 left in the first quarter. It put MTSU up 7-0 vs. Toledo.

Toledo missed field goal

Toledo's Thomas Cluckey missed a 35-yard field goal attempt with 5:50 left in the first quarter.

Jason Candle is the Toledo football head coach. Rick Stockstill is the Middle Tennessee State football head coach.

