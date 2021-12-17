ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo football video highlights, final score in Bahamas Bowl 2021

By Erik Hall, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
 6 days ago

The Toledo and Middle Tennessee State football teams meet in the 2021 Bahamas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 17.

MTSU defeated Toledo 31-24.

Toledo ended the season 7-6 overall. MTSU improved to 7-6 overall.

Check out the top plays from the game.

MTSU's Nick Vattiato touchdown pass to Jarrin Pierce

MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Jarrin Pierce with 6:24 left in the fourth quarter. Pierce's touchdown put MTSU up 28-17 vs. Toledo.

MTSU's Mike DiLiello touchdown run

MTSU quarterback Mike DiLiello ran 17 yards for a touchdown with 14:54 left in the fourth quarter. DiLielo's touchdown put MTSU up 21-17 vs. Toledo.

MTSU's Frank Peasant touchdown run

MTSU running back Frank Peasant ran 1 yard for a touchdown with 8:58 left in the second quarter. Peasant's touchdown tied the game 14-14.

MTSU's Jarrin Pierce one-handed catch

On a pass from MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato , MTSU receiver Jarrin Pierce made a one-handed catch at the Toledo 16-yard line for a 23-yard gain with 10:14 left in the second quarter.

Toledo's Dequan Finn touchdown pass to Matt Landers

Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn threw a 90-yard touchdown pass to Matt Landers with 11:11 left in the second quarter. Landers' touchdown put Toledo up 14-7 vs. MTSU.

Toledo's Dequan Finn touchdown run

Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn ran 40 yards for a touchdown with 13:52 left in the second quarter. Finn's touchdown tied the game 7-7 with MTSU.

MTSU's Nick Vattiato touchdown pass to Yusuf Ali

MTSU quarterback Nicholas Vattiato threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Yusuf Ali with 1:30 left in the first quarter. It put MTSU up 7-0 vs. Toledo.

Toledo missed field goal

Toledo's Thomas Cluckey missed a 35-yard field goal attempt with 5:50 left in the first quarter.

Here's more MTSU, Toledo football news:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7XYJ_0dPlq7wS00

Jason Candle is the Toledo football head coach. Rick Stockstill is the Middle Tennessee State football head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo football video highlights, final score in Bahamas Bowl 2021

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Football
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Stockstill
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Daily News Journal

The Daily News Journal

228
Followers
104
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

DNJ.com is the home page of The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, with in-depth and updated local news, MTSU and high school sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://dnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy