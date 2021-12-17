ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Chautauqua County Humane Society awarded $5K for bringing together a woman and her furry best friend

By Brian Wilk
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VHmhx_0dPlpFso00

We have a heartwarming story this afternoon about the special bond between man and man’s best friend.

Sarah Winton suffers from multiple sclerosis and relies on her dog Chloe for everyday tasks like standing up and walking.

She adopted Chloe 7 years ago from the Chautauqua County Humane Society.

‘Tis the season: Find the best holiday light displays near you

Since then, the once rambunctious puppy has been trained to help her navigate life. She submitted her story for Petco’s Love Stories Campaign, and was selected as one of 100 national winners.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Friday morning at the Millcreek Mall Petco store, a $5,000 check was presented to the Chautauqua County Humane Society.

“Being able to get a grant for $5,000 really will help out the shelter, be able to feed and house them and take care of animals that just are not as fortunate,” said Sarah Winton, Petco Love Story winner.

There were over 2,000 stories submitted for Petco’s stories of love nationwide.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Local pet adoption center weighs in on pet care this winter season

Pet care has become crucial this winter due to the decline in temperatures, especially for new owners. Pet care is crucial year round but especially for the winter. This information is important for owners that currently have pets or are looking to get one. “No exposure to cold temperatures. Even though animals have a fur […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local family gives back to individuals in homeless crisis

Erie United Methodist Alliance (EUMA) held a donation on Thursday to give back to families experiencing a housing crisis. This came by way of a family and their hot chocolate booth. The EUMA Refuge is committed to moving families from homeless to home. The shelter received Christmas gifts that will go with families to their […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Sports
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Lifestyle
Chautauqua County, NY
Society
YourErie

Barnhart Transportation spreads holiday cheer to local families

One local trucking company is spreading holiday cheer to families in need ahead of the holiday season. Santa was on a different sleigh Thursday packing up a Barnhart Transportation semi truck full of presents to deliver to six local families. Barnhart employees have raised over $10,500 since October. The families were nominated by company drivers and […]
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furry#Animals#Multiple Sclerosis#Weather#Fox#Daily News#Petco Love Story#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Watch: Gov. Wolf & Alaska State Vet approve Santa’s reindeer for flight

HERSHEY – On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf met Santa and his nine reindeer at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane to announce the reindeer are cleared for take-off on Dec. 24. “I’m excited to announce that Santa’s reindeer are in good health–despite one’s very bright red nose–and ready to deliver toys to the good girls and boys of […]
HERSHEY, PA
YourErie

Erie FCU donates $30K to support local hunger awareness

For the second consecutive year, Erie Federal Credit Union (Erie FCU) they will donate $30,000 to 10 local food agencies and nonprofits to fight hunger. The “Give Hope – Feed the Need” campaign is in response to the increased demand for food assistance and hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “As was the case last […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Young philanthropists give gifts to local refugee children

A group of young philanthropists are spreading holiday cheer by giving gifts to refugee children in the Erie community.     Through a program called “H.E.Y! Hear Erie’s Youth,” young leaders between the ages of 12 and 19 create projects to improve the quality of life for families in Erie. The Erie Community Foundation created the […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Bayfront hotel offering curling and heated outdoor igloo option this winter

One Bayfront hotel is offering outdoor options and winter activities. The heated outdoor igloos return to the Sheraton Hotel on the Bayfront this winter. Visitors can reserve an igloo for an outdoor dining experience. They are offering curling this year, which includes an igloo for participants to stay warm. One Sheraton employee says they are […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie area to get some new art to help the community

One Erie area will be getting some new art to help the community. There will soon be two new murals on two different buildings on Federal Hill in Erie. The Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network are using some of the money they received in 2019 from the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority. According to […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Local bakeries extra busy as the holidays draw near

We are days away from Christmas and bakeries around the area are extremely busy trying to get all of their orders filled ahead of the holidays. Supplies such as boxes, shortening, Oreo crumbs, and cocoa have become extremely expensive in the past six months. At Icing on the Lake, they had to stop taking orders […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy