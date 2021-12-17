ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden slams Republicans' 'unrelenting assault' on voting rights

By MANDEL NGAN
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bPE3J_0dPlorfB00
US President Joe Biden, addressing graduates of South Carolina State University at Orangeburg, slammed Republicans' 'unrelenting assault' on minority voting rights /AFP

US President Joe Biden vowed once again on Friday to face down Republicans' "unrelenting" attacks on minority voting rights, speaking in front of students at a university in South Carolina historically linked to the African-American community.

"I've never seen anything like the unrelenting assault on the right to vote," the Democratic leader told a graduation ceremony at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.

Biden's presence at the ceremony carried a powerful symbolic and political significance for the 79-year-old president.

He was invited by Jim Clyburn, a South Carolina Congressman and one of the most influential Black politicians in the United States, whose support for Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election proved decisive.

And the university where Biden gave his speech is one of a group of institutions known as "Historically Black Colleges and Universities" which opened after the Civil War to accommodate Black students, who were banned from campuses in state practicing segregation.

Biden was referring to electoral reforms undertaken in several conservative states which civil rights groups say have made it more difficult for minorities to vote.

He also warned that "this new sinister combination of voter suppression ... and election subversion is un-American"

Former president Donald Trump, who remains highly influential within the Republican camp, continues to insist that he was real winner of the 2020 election.

Some observers have accused him of putting in place at the local level mechanisms that will allow him to influence ballot tallies in the next presidential election.

"This battle is not over," Biden warned. "We continue to confront the oldest and darkest forces in this nation, hate and racism."

He also touched on another campaign promise to the African-American community, that of police reform after the deaths of numerous Black citizens at the hands of the police, most notably the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020. There too, the president has been hampered by his razor-thin majority in Congress.

"I share the frustration," Biden said, adding that "the fight's not over."

Comments / 18

Gene Chase
5d ago

Democrats did the same to PRESIDENT TRUMP for 4 years. And he still got so much GOOD done for America... Biden and his Admin have done everything they know to destroy it.

Reply
9
Suzanne Olsen-Sadowski
5d ago

The right to vote? Yes, ONCE, by LIVING citizens. Not my Dead Grandmother and her dog, etc... non citizens who can't even speak English or have no interest here- there are plenty of people like that here. They can vote at their job or in their school, but as far as the government is concerned in the eyes of tax payers, no.

Reply
6
David Stewart
5d ago

Voting is a right... for non-felons, 18 and older, who are LEGAL US citizens.... and thank you to the Republicans in years past, these rights extend to women and people of every race who may cast their ballots at a voting facility. However, voting rights we never intended to be: exercised by mass voting by mail (exception for absentee ballots meeting specific criteria, an I personally got 5 ballots sent to my home in CA proving the obvious reason for the need to vote in person), extended to people in the county illegally, or those who are incarcerated. We have voting rights, and they have been very clear since the beginning, however it's not without coincidence that the same party that dine want blacks, or women to vote, now want illegals and felons to vote, with mass voting by mail in otder to attempt to secure their prolonged stays in office. Voter ID, Legal Citizen, In Peraon, Term Limits solves much of our headaches with our government.

Reply(2)
6
Related
AFP

US condemns Cuban trials of anti-government protestors

The United States on Thursday condemned the "politically motivated trials" of more than 90 Cubans who were involved in unprecedented anti-government protests in July. "Since Dec 13, the Cuban regime tried 90+ #11J protestors across Cuba," Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said in a tweet using a hashtag that refers to street demonstrations on July 11. "The world sees the magnitude of these injustices," the State Department official said. "Fraudulent charges to silence, & atrocious prison conditions for peaceful demonstrators." Nichols said the Cuban authorities were seeking sentences of up to 25 years in prison for some of the participants in the protests.
PROTESTS
AFP

US bans Xinjiang imports, forcing firms to navigate sticky diplomacy

President Joe Biden signed a law Thursday virtually banning all imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang in response to concerns over forced labor, as US companies find themselves caught in the diplomatic fray. The bill, which was approved by Congress last week, bans the import of all goods from the region unless companies offer verifiable proof that production did not involve forced labor. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act sets its sights on three products in particular: cotton, of which Xinjiang is one of the world's major producers; tomatoes; and polysilicon, a material used to produce solar panels. In a rare bipartisan move, the Senate last week unanimously voted to make the United States the first country to ban virtually all imports from the region.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Putin sees 'positive' US reaction to Russia security proposals

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Washington's willingness to discuss Russia's security proposals to curb NATO's eastward expansion was "positive", as fears mount in the West over a major military escalation in Ukraine. The Kremlin has grown increasingly insistent that the West and NATO are encroaching dangerously close to Russia's borders. Moscow presented the West with sweeping security demands last week, saying NATO must not admit new members and seeking to bar the United States from establishing new bases in former Soviet republics. Washington responded that it is willing to discuss the security proposals -- within weeks according to a US official -- and Putin said Thursday that Washington is ready for talks at the start of next year in Geneva.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jim Clyburn
Person
Donald Trump
AFP

West accuses Moscow of 'escalation' at Ukraine border ahead of talks

Several western countries on Wednesday accused Russia of "escalating" the tense situation at the border with Ukraine, and promised to present a united front when talks with Moscow begin in January.  Western allies are accusing Moscow of amassing tens of thousands of troops at the Ukrainian border in preparation for a potential invasion, while the Kremlin maintains that Washington and other NATO countries are the aggressors thanks to their military and political support of Kiev.
POLITICS
AFP

Memorial rights group fears ban by New Year

Russia's top rights group Memorial said on Thursday it feared it could be shut down by year's end as prosecutors argued its work was detrimental to "mental health." Prosecutors have asked the Moscow City Court to dissolve Memorial's Human Rights Centre, which campaigns for political prisoners and other disadvantaged groups, for alleged failures to use the "foreign agent" label on all their publications and for justifying terrorism. As the court reconvened to hear the case on Thursday, dozens of supporters gathered outside and observers were not allowed in due to the coronavirus outbreak. Lawyer Grigory Vaipan did not rule out that the court decision could come as soon as next Wednesday, with Russians preparing to ring in the New Year, the country's favourite holiday.
EUROPE
AFP

Intel apologizes over letter addressing US sanctions on Xinjiang

Intel found itself on the back foot in Washington and Beijing on Thursday after issuing a public apology over a letter to its suppliers referencing US sanctions targeting human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region. The conflict follows passage of a US law that bans virtually all imports from Xinjiang in response to concerns over the use of forced labor and other human rights abuses against an ethnic minority.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Iraq calls for direct talks between Iran and US

Iraq's foreign minister said on a visit to Tehran Thursday that the time has come for the Islamic republic and the United States to negotiate directly on Iran's nuclear ambitions. US-Iran relations have been severed since April 1980, just months after the fall of the shah and the occupation of the American embassy by Islamist students loyal to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. They worsened significantly after US president Donald Trump's 2018 decision to unilaterally withdraw from the nuclear deal and impose sanctions on Tehran. Negotiations resumed in November after a five-month hiatus to try to restore the deal, which gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#United Nations#Voting Rights#Orangeburg#Democratic#Un American
AFP

Former Harvard chemistry chair convicted of lying about China ties

A prominent Harvard University chemistry professor has been convicted of lying to the US authorities about his links with a Chinese school and recruitment program. He was convicted of lying to investigators about his affiliation with the school and his involvement in the Chinese government's "Thousand Talents Plan" between 2012 and 2015.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy