Olivia Munn’s Baby Born: Actress Welcomes 1st Child With John Mulaney

By James Crowley, Alyssa Norwin
 6 days ago
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Congratulations to Olivia Munn and John Mulaney, who reportedly welcomed their first child together in November.

It’s a boy! Olivia Munn gave birth to a baby boy on November 24, according to TMZ. This little one is her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney, 39, who she started dating earlier this year. News about the couple’s exciting announcement comes on Dec. 17, nearly a month after the baby was born. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Olivia and John to confirm the baby news.

Olivia gave birth just six months after the couple were first linked in May. The Newsroom star and John got together shortly after it was reported that the comedian and former Saturday Night Live writer was divorcing his wife of almost seven years, Anna Marie Tendler, in May. John officially filed for divorce in July. The first pictures of Olivia and John out on a date in Los Angeles came out in June!

The Kid Gorgeous comedian announced that Olivia was expecting during a September appearance on The Late Show With Seth Meyers. John recounted many of the major events that he went through during the interview with Seth Meyers, including going to rehab and beginning to date the actress. “In the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he said at the time. “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible, and we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!” After the announcement, Olivia was photographed on a few different occasions, with her baby bump on full display!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tz8al_0dPloixs00
Olivia Munn, 41, gave birth to her first child with comedian John Mulaney, 39. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Olivia first spoke about the pregnancy shortly after in an interview with Mario Lopez on Access Daily. She told the host that she and John hadn’t decided whether they wanted to learn their baby’s sex yet, and she joked that her dogs had yet to pick up on the fact that she was expecting. The Gateway star also thanked all the people and parents who rallied around her to support her. “There’s a very real mom tribe that comes up — I’ve heard about it — but they really come up in full-force. There’s a really great dad tribe too that everybody comes up and really is just so supportive and loving, and it has really meant so much to me,” she explained.

