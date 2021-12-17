ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gates, NY

Local law enforcement to ‘Light Up Gates’ at this year’s Santa Parade

By Panagiotis Argitis
 6 days ago

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The streets of Gates will be lit up this upcoming week for the town’s Santa Parade. The Gates Police Department among others will dash through neighborhoods in the spirit of holidays.

The first night of celebrations begins this Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Santa and his partners will be leaving from the parking lot of Gates Town Hall each night.

Gates Police will be joined by town officials, community leaders and teachers from the Gates School District.

A complete schedule along with every location the parade will roll through is available on the police department’s Facebook .

The final night of the parade is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22. Each show will conclude at 8:30 p.m.

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

