‘Before The 90 Days’ Preview: Alina & Caleb Fly To Turkey To Finally Meet — It’s ‘Nerve-Wracking’

Alina and Caleb are finally meeting each other. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Before the 90 Days,’ Alina admits she doesn’t want Caleb to see her ‘just as a little person.’

Alina and Caleb will be seeing each other in person for the first time when they meet up in Turkey. They both make travel plans to get there. “I’m so nervous sometimes that I think I’m going to throw up. Like, I don know. But also happy,” Alina admits to her best friend Elijah in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the December 19 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Alina doesn’t know how Caleb will react when he sees her. “I don’t know what will happen or how Cable will greet me. If he’ll hug me with his big and strong arms and big shoulders,” she says.

Alina at airport as she prepares to meet up with Caleb. (TLC)

Caleb is ready to take this chance on love. “Taking a shot at happily ever after with Alina,” he says. “It’s a little nerve-wracking of what Alina and I can be and how great a person she is.”

At the airport, Alina confesses that her “heart is beating fast.” She reveals, “I don’t want Caleb to see me just as a little person. I’m more than that and I feel that Caleb and I could spend our lives together. I hope this is the beginning of something amazing and unforgettable for both of us.”

Alina, who is from Russia, is making history as the first little person in the 90 Day franchise. “I’m looking forward for people to see how it is to date someone that has a disability, someone who’s a bit different than the able-bodied person,” Alina told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I want them to see it and maybe be like, ‘Wow, it’s not that hard. People who have a disability, they’re no different at the end of the day.’”

Caleb is taking a chance on love with Alina. (TLC)

Caleb and Alina developed a friendship on social media when they were teenagers, but they lost touch for 13 years. They ended up matching on a dating app when Caleb was planning a trip to Russia. Those plans fell through, but their newly rekindled virtual friendship blossomed into something much deeper. 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 5 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.