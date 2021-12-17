Daytime Tricities LIVE Christmas Show at Food City: Delectable holiday appetizers with Chef JJ

Hard to say how it all started, but it’s a known fact that a typical Jewish Christmas is most often celebrated over Chinese food. (Could it be that when immigrants came through Ellis Island to the Lower East Side of New York, dumpling houses were not far from the shtetl?) It’s known that many families not celebrating the holiday have a Yuletide tradition of going for Chinese food and a movie. Other cultures have even adopted the custom, too. “It’s one of our busiest days of the year,” says Joey Chiu’s manager Mimi Yu. It just doesn’t feel like Christmas without a plate of moo goo gai pan. Here are a few of Baltimore’s Chinese food restaurants that are open for carryout on Christmas Day:

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO