An edible plant that deserves a comeback in home gardens. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Growing peppergrass is an excellent choice for new gardeners. All parts of this plant are edible, and it can withstand almost any condition. It has a unique, sharp, peppery flavor that can make fantastic dishes. You may have it growing on your property without even knowing it. It’s often treated as a weed because it grows and spreads rapidly, peppergrass deserves a (contained) spot in your garden.

GARDENING ・ 11 DAYS AGO